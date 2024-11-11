University of Queensland-led international study finds link between frailty and dementia

New research linking frailty to increased risk of developing dementia offers “new hope” that early intervention can prevent dementia, researchers say.

The project, led by researchers at the University of Queensland, tracked 20 years of data from 30,000 patients around the world.

Aging and geriatrics expert David Ward says understanding this link will help doctors “devise targeted strategies to reduce your risk of developing the condition and improve your general quality of life.” It can be used.”

Dementia affects thinking and behavior and is often caused by neurodegenerative diseases.

More than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, and 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year.

Ten years ago, Jeff Foreman's mother was one of them.

Mr. Foreman and his sisters cared for their elderly mother until her death in 2020.

After witnessing firsthand the devastating consequences of this condition, Mr. Foreman decided to do everything he could to stop his own debilitating condition.

“I have always taken care of my health, but seeing what my mother went through made me realize how important health is,” he said.

“Seeing such a strong and capable wife, mother, and grandmother lose herself like that…it certainly brought a lot of tears to my eyes.

“I’m delighted to hear so much is being invested in dementia awareness.

“I hope people understand how important it is to start taking care of themselves and their health early.”

Increased frailty before diagnosis

This project analyzed data from four longitudinal studies across the UK and the US.

Of the 30,000 participants, 3,154 developed dementia.

The study found that frailty increased and accelerated nine years before dementia diagnosis.

The study found that frailty increased and accelerated nine years before dementia diagnosis.

Frailty refers to the loss of strength of multiple organ systems within a person's body.

When this happens, you are more likely to experience negative health effects such as falls, disability, and hospitalization.

The study showed that for every four to five health problems a patient had, their risk of developing dementia increased by 40%.

“This suggests that frailty is not simply a consequence of unrecognized dementia, but rather contributes to the development of dementia,” Dr. Ward said.

“Simply put, people who maintained better health and function throughout middle age and beyond were more likely to maintain brain health and prevent dementia.”

Four pillars of prevention

To slow the progression of frailty, experts recommend focusing on the so-called “four pillars of frailty prevention and management.”

Good nutrition — Your protein needs increase as you age, so getting adequate protein is essential to maintaining muscle mass and strength.

Exercise — All exercise is good, but strength-building exercises are the most effective in preventing frailty.

Appropriate medication — Although changes in medication should only be made in close consultation with your doctor, medications that help manage chronic conditions, etc., should be optimized.

Good social connections — Having a strong social network that provides emotional support is essential to maintaining healthy brain function

Dr. Ward said that while this research is incredibly encouraging, there is still much work to be done in this area.

“We know that dementia is incredibly complex,” he says.

“I think everyone probably knows at least one person who seemingly does everything right health-wise, but still develops dementia.

“While there are no promises, this study shows that implementing these health principles in your life can significantly reduce your risk of developing this condition.”