Health
University of Queensland-led international study finds link between frailty and dementia
New research linking frailty to increased risk of developing dementia offers “new hope” that early intervention can prevent dementia, researchers say.
The project, led by researchers at the University of Queensland, tracked 20 years of data from 30,000 patients around the world.
Aging and geriatrics expert David Ward says understanding this link will help doctors “devise targeted strategies to reduce your risk of developing the condition and improve your general quality of life.” It can be used.”
Dementia affects thinking and behavior and is often caused by neurodegenerative diseases.
More than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, and 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year.
Ten years ago, Jeff Foreman's mother was one of them.
Mr. Foreman and his sisters cared for their elderly mother until her death in 2020.
After witnessing firsthand the devastating consequences of this condition, Mr. Foreman decided to do everything he could to stop his own debilitating condition.
“I have always taken care of my health, but seeing what my mother went through made me realize how important health is,” he said.
“Seeing such a strong and capable wife, mother, and grandmother lose herself like that…it certainly brought a lot of tears to my eyes.
“I’m delighted to hear so much is being invested in dementia awareness.
“I hope people understand how important it is to start taking care of themselves and their health early.”
Increased frailty before diagnosis
This project analyzed data from four longitudinal studies across the UK and the US.
Of the 30,000 participants, 3,154 developed dementia.
The study found that frailty increased and accelerated nine years before dementia diagnosis.
Frailty refers to the loss of strength of multiple organ systems within a person's body.
When this happens, you are more likely to experience negative health effects such as falls, disability, and hospitalization.
The study showed that for every four to five health problems a patient had, their risk of developing dementia increased by 40%.
“This suggests that frailty is not simply a consequence of unrecognized dementia, but rather contributes to the development of dementia,” Dr. Ward said.
“Simply put, people who maintained better health and function throughout middle age and beyond were more likely to maintain brain health and prevent dementia.”
Four pillars of prevention
To slow the progression of frailty, experts recommend focusing on the so-called “four pillars of frailty prevention and management.”
- Good nutrition — Your protein needs increase as you age, so getting adequate protein is essential to maintaining muscle mass and strength.
- Exercise — All exercise is good, but strength-building exercises are the most effective in preventing frailty.
- Appropriate medication — Although changes in medication should only be made in close consultation with your doctor, medications that help manage chronic conditions, etc., should be optimized.
- Good social connections — Having a strong social network that provides emotional support is essential to maintaining healthy brain function
Dr. Ward said that while this research is incredibly encouraging, there is still much work to be done in this area.
“We know that dementia is incredibly complex,” he says.
“I think everyone probably knows at least one person who seemingly does everything right health-wise, but still develops dementia.
“While there are no promises, this study shows that implementing these health principles in your life can significantly reduce your risk of developing this condition.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-12/dementia-linked-to-frailty-uq-study-finds/104585616
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kansas State vs. ASU picks, odds for college football week 12 game
- A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Cuba – CBS Miami
- Donald Trump and the rise of populist leaders
- British trial to evaluate whether red grape chemicals can prevent bowel cancer | cancer research
- How Trump's second term could affect future interest rates
- Erdoan accuses Muslim world of acting insufficiently in Israel's war on Gaza
- I Felt Like an Outcast: Jimmy Anderson on Cricket, Bazball and the Future | Jimmy Anderson
- To announce date for nationwide protest march soon: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
- Online porn: This is how the West plans to confront China and Xi Jinping's vast army if a third world war breaks out – online porn
- Trump to appoint hard-line immigration deputy chief of staff Stephen MillerExBulletin
- Gus Yusuf says Jokowi will campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Gus Yasin
- Changes in cholesterol levels are associated with dementia risk