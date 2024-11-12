North Carolina hospitals see a surge in pediatric pneumonia cases :: WRAL.com





Mycoplasma pneumonia, also known as “classic pneumonia,” is causing more children to be admitted to Triangle area hospitals for treatment. This is the same type of bacteria that causes walking pneumonia. Dr. Zachary Willis, a UNC pediatric infectious disease specialist, described the current number of cases in the region as “a bit unusual.” “Usually it's seen in older children and teenagers, but lately we're seeing it more and more in younger children, which is a little surprising,” Willis said. I did. “We also treat children as young as 2 years old.” Willis explained that most people who contract this type of pneumonia recover on their own. “While there is no vaccine for this particular type of infection, there are effective antibiotics,” Willis said. UNC Hospital Report In the last week of October 2024, 40 positive Mycoplasma pneumonia cases were reported. During the same period last year, no cases were detected. “Fall is the most common time for mycoplasma to occur, but we've never had this many outbreaks, at least not before the pandemic,” Willis said. “Over the past few years, we have seen an unusual spike in various types of respiratory viruses and bacteria, and this is one of them.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on this issue in October. Regarding the increasing trend of infections among children. DHHS reported an increase in the number of pediatric pneumonia cases seen in emergency departments across the state. The highest number of cases are in the Triangle, Charlotte and Triad regions. Willis said the infection can occur in any child, but children with underlying health conditions such as asthma may be at increased risk. “People who have this disease may think they have a type of infection, viral pneumonia or bronchitis. It can cause fever, cough, and sore throat. It is very common. type of symptoms,” Willis said. Doctors said if your fever and cough last longer than expected, it could be a sign of pneumonia. Common signs of pneumonia in children are: – Fever – Cough – Rapid breathing – Deep breathing – Wheezes or groaning – Chest or abdominal pain – Vomiting – Chills Willis told parents to always be on the lookout for signs of illness in your home. I recommend that you do so. “If you are sick, please stay home from work. If your children are sick, please keep them out of school for a few days to avoid spreading germs and viruses to others,” he warned. Willis also advised parents to make an appointment to protect themselves and their children. Latest information on COVID-19, influenza, and RSV vaccinations For the cold season. “We have vaccines for many of these diseases, and we can prevent many illnesses, prevent many missed days from work, prevent many missed days of school, and prevent many trips to the emergency room and hospital. ''' Willis said. Pneumonia is often diagnosed by listening to the patient's breathing pattern. In some cases, a chest X-ray may also be requested.

