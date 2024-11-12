Nonprofit provides oxygen therapy to help veterans suffering from PTSD





WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – HBOT4HEROES is a nonprofit organization that uses technology to provide care to veterans. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves patients sitting in a pressurized chamber and breathing medical-grade oxygen through a mask. David Buzzard, who served in the U.S. Army, underwent several of these treatments. Buzzard started working in this field inspired by historical events. “I grew up during September 11th, so I got to experience it full-handed. I wanted to help protect our country, so I jumped right in,” Buzzard says. Buzzard suffered several injuries on the battlefield. “There were a lot of concussions, a lot of impact forces, a lot of explosions, a lot of near-accidents with the bombs that we were dropping. It takes a lot of damage to your body and your brain,” Buzzard says. And what you see on the field can affect your mind, he says. “You know, you have a little bit of survivor's guilt, when everyone else around you dies and you miraculously survive,” Buzzard says. It was an adjustment period for him returning home and returning to his daily life. “I did what a lot of young veterans do: I withdrew, I made excuses for myself, I went through some dark times,” Buzzard says. He learned about HBOT4HEROES last year and couldn't believe the type of service they offered. “What they were telling me seemed too good to be true. So I started combing through the data and combing through the science. And I started using hyperbaric oxygen. When you look at therapy, the science is there, the data is there,” Buzzard says. Patients sit in a pressurized pod, similar to a submarine, from which they breathe pure oxygen at several times the normal atmospheric pressure. Scientists believe that oxygen helps the brain heal. Buzzard said she felt immediate effects after the treatment. “I felt a difference in my life day and night. My sleep improved, my anger issues started to disappear at first, and my agitation levels went away. I felt mentally clear and my head cleared. I didn't have any fog. My headaches went away and my mobility improved,” Buzzard said. Although HBOT4HEROES is located in North Carolina's Triangle area, he would like to help expand and establish a facility in Wilmington. “We're looking at partnering with certain areas of the state to actually bring clinics to those areas, including Wilmington, where we have a large population of veterans. . We're near Jacksonville. It's the perfect location.” Copyright 2024 WECT. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

