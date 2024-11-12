Pandemic-era alcohol use continues to rise





LOS ANGELES — Alcohol use increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained elevated even after the pandemic ended, according to a large national representative. Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California study Published in today's Annals of Internal Medicine. From before the pandemic (2018) to the height of the pandemic (2020), Americans' binge drinking increased by 20%, and all alcohol consumption increased by 4%. The increase was maintained in 2022. Increases in drinking were seen across all age groups, genders, races, ethnicities, and regions of the country, except for Native Americans and Asian Americans. Adults aged 40 to 49 years saw the biggest increase in heavy alcohol consumption. “These numbers reflect an alarming public health problem that has the potential to pose serious health risks to too many people.” Brian P. Lee, MD, MASa hepatologist and liver transplant expert at Keck Medicine of USC, is the study's principal investigator. “Our results suggest that men and women under the age of 50 are at particular risk.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, excessive alcohol consumption is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in the United States. According to Lee, half of all liver-related deaths are caused by alcohol, and alcohol-related cirrhosis is now the leading cause of liver transplants. To reach their conclusion, researchers studied data from the National Health Interview Survey, one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive health surveys. The study collected alcohol use information and demographic and socio-economic data for more than 24,000 adults ages 18 and older. They compared alcohol use numbers in 2018 and 2020, then 2018 and 2022. Although the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the official end of the pandemic in May 2023, this study defines 2022 as post-pandemic as behavior begins to return to normal. Adults were characterized as having any or heavy alcohol consumption within a year of the survey, and the researchers calculated rates for both measures of alcohol consumption. Heavy drinking was defined as 5 or more drinks per day or 15 or more drinks per week for men and 4 or more drinks per day or 8 or more drinks per week for women. The study did not analyze why alcohol consumption increased between 2018 and 2022, but Lee hypothesizes that the stress of the pandemic may have made drinking more regular. . He also speculated that the effects of the pandemic, such as school and work interruptions, may have caused an increase in alcohol use among adults aged 40 to 49. Lee hopes the study will further raise awareness of the issue. “We encourage health care providers to offer more testing and interventions for harmful alcohol use to people at risk,” he said. Divya Aiyala Somayajula, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, is the study's lead author. Jennifer Dodge, MPH; Associate Professor of Research Medicine and Population and Public Health Sciences Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California , Dr. Adam Leventhal professor and director of population and public health sciences at the Keck School. USC Institute of Addiction Science and Dr. Nora Tello He is also a study author and a gastroenterologist at Keck Medicine and chief of the division of gastroenterology and liver diseases at the Keck School.

