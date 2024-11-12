New research shows yoga stretching is effective for lower back pain: Shot

. Andrey Popov/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Online yoga classes reduced chronic back pain and reduced the need for painkillers, a new study has found.

Back pain patients who took a 12-week virtual live-streamed yoga class slept better and were able to move more easily than participants on a waiting list for the class, a study published in early November found. JAMA network open Reported.

“Their pain level has really been cut in half,” he said. Dr. Robert Sapersenior author of the study and director of the Wellness and Preventive Medicine Division at the Cleveland Clinic.

“I think this is very interesting because we have a huge number of patients, 95% of them, and sometimes we don't know what to do,” he said. Ta. Dr. roger hartl Ock Spine, director of neurosurgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, was not involved in the study.

Virtual yoga could be an offering for such patients, he added. “If it's effective, safe and effective, why wouldn't we use it?”

Americans spend an estimated $135 billion annually on back pain-related medical care; Estimated 80% of adults Suffering from it, previous research I've shown it.

A new study focused on healthcare workers, who suffer from a high incidence of back pain.

Study authors note that patients often find it difficult to attend in-person yoga classes. “As a result, drugs and other riskier interventions are often prescribed despite their limited efficacy and risk of side effects,” the study said.

Saper and his colleagues conducted what appears to be the first study of its kind after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many yoga teachers to offer classes online. We decided to test the effectiveness of virtual yoga using this method.

Researchers divided 140 patients with chronic back pain from Cleveland Clinic employee health insurance plans in Ohio and Florida into two groups. One was taking a virtual hatha yoga class and the other was on a yoga waiting list.

At the beginning of the study, participants (primarily college-educated white women between the ages of 38 and 59) reported their back pain levels to be around 6 out of 10. After 6 weeks, the yoga students' reported pain levels had dropped to a 4. Pain levels remained constant for those on the waiting list.

At the start of the study, 74% of participants were taking some type of pain medication. After six months, less than one-third of yoga practitioners were taking painkillers, while more than half of patients on the waiting list continued to take aspirin, ibuprofen, opioids, and other painkillers. .

“I think this opens up more options for patients,” Professor Saper said of the study's findings.

Earlier this year, Hartl and his colleagues at Och Spine published a paper: similar research A 12-week virtual program of tai chi, qi gong, and meditation has been shown to reduce pain and improve sleep in adults with lower back pain.

“Obviously, yoga is a little different,” Hartl says. “But certainly I think this is all a step in the right direction, meaning that this kind of virtual guided intervention could be really helpful for patients.”

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of yoga and other back-related exercises in relieving chronic back pain and improving function. However, the quality of much of this evidence was not high. 2021 Cochrane Review. Part of the reason is that it's difficult to keep participants from realizing they're doing yoga.

Saper said yoga, “like many other self-care practices, is not a quick fix.”

First, practitioners must learn how to perform yoga poses properly and safely. The classes in this study were tailored to students who were new to yoga, and trained teachers taught them how to use supportive props, such as blocks and chairs, and how to adapt poses to the students' skill level.

Students who participated in the study received video recordings; detailed workbook Allow them to safely practice alone.

National Institutes of Health It considers yoga to be generally safe “for healthy people when properly performed under the guidance of a qualified instructor,” but “as with any form of physical activity, injuries can occur.” warns.

documented by research various injuries The association with yoga is particularly pronounced among older adults.

Three of the participants in a new study who took yoga classes reported temporary flare-ups of lower back pain, possibly related to yoga.

Saper advises people with lower back pain to ask their doctors if therapeutic yoga is right for them. People who suffer from chronic pain should only take yoga classes that are specifically designed for them, he says.

Saper also encourages yoga practitioners to “listen to their bodies as they move and adjust accordingly.”

Stretching can cause discomfort, he said. But he added: pain, You should either come out of the pose or ask your instructor for variations. ”

Ronnie Cohen is a San Francisco Bay Area journalist specializing in health and social justice issues.