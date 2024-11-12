Health
New syphilis and gonorrhea infections decline in the U.S., slowing sexually transmitted disease epidemics
new york – The U.S. syphilis epidemic slowed dramatically last year, gonorrhea cases declined and chlamydia cases remained below pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data released Tuesday.
These numbers represent some good news regarding sexually transmitted diseases. amazing increase Because of the past few years Decrease in condom use,insufficient sex educationand testing and treatment declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the number of cases of syphilis, the most contagious stage, fell by 10% compared to the previous year. previous year —The largest decline in more than 20 years. The number of gonorrhea cases decreased by 7%, the second consecutive year of decline and the number was lower than in 2019.
Dr. Jonathan Marmin of the CDC said he was “encouraged. It's been a while since I've felt that way” about the nation's sexually transmitted disease epidemic. “Something is working.”
More than 2.4 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia were diagnosed and reported last year, including 1.6 million for chlamydia, 600,000 for gonorrhea and more than 209,000 for syphilis.
Syphilis is of particular concern. For centuries, it has been a common but feared infectious disease that deforms the body and can lead to death. In the United States, the number of new infections has fallen sharply since the 1940s, when antibiotics to fight infections became widely available, and have continued to decline for half a century. However, by 2002, cases began to rise again, and men who had sex with other men were particularly affected.
A new report has found that cases of syphilis, the earliest and most contagious stage, have fallen by 13% among gay and bisexual men. This is the first such decline since the agency began reporting data for the group in the mid-2000s.
However, the rate of cases of unknown or late syphilis has increased by 12%, reflecting people who were infected several years ago.
case of Syphilis in newbornsThe number of people infected by infected mothers has also increased. There were approximately 4,000 cases, of which 279 were stillbirths and infant deaths.
“This means pregnant women are not being tested often enough,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine at the University of Southern California.
What is causing some of the improvements in STD trends?According to multiple experts, one of the contributors is Expansion of applications Antibiotics as a “morning-after pill.” Studies have shown that taking doxycycline within 72 hours after unprotected sex reduces the risk of developing syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.
In June, the CDC began recommending doxycycline as a morning-after pill, especially for gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have recently been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease. But health departments and organizations in some cities have been giving people the pills for years.
Some experts believe that the mpox epidemic of 2022 (which primarily hit gay and bisexual men) will affect sexual behavior in 2023, or at least the number of people getting tested when they develop a strange blemish. We believe this may have had a lasting effect on motivation.
Another factor may be an increase in the number of health-care workers testing for infectious diseases, conducting contact tracing, and connecting people to treatment. Congress has committed $1.2 billion over five years to expand the workforce, including $600 million to states, cities, and territories that receive STD prevention funding from the CDC.
David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said last year was “the most funded activity in the entire United States.”
But Congress Ended funds early It cut $400 million as part of last year's debt ceiling agreement. A spokeswoman for Harvey's organization said some people have already lost their jobs.
Still, Harvey said there are reasons for optimism, including the increased use of doxycycline and the push for at-home STD testing kits.
There's also reason to think the next presidential administration may focus on sexually transmitted disease prevention. 2019, then-President Donald Trump announced a campaign The goal was to “eliminate” the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030 (federal health officials later revealed that the actual goal was to significantly reduce the number of new infections to less than 3,000 per year).
According to CDC estimates, there were approximately 32,000 new HIV infections in 2022. But experts say increasing public health funding for HIV could also help reduce other sexually transmitted diseases.
“When governments put resources and money into it, we see a decline in sexually transmitted diseases,” Klausner said.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/std-epidemic-slows-new-syphilis-gonorrhea-cases-fall-115774063
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pediatric pneumonia cases on the rise: What you need to know
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders briefly detained for trying to meet Imran Khan in prison – The Week
- Archbishop of Canterbury under pressure to resign over church abuse scandal
- Normalization of the River in Jakarta, Pramono Manut Central Government
- Hockey: Cherry Creek crowned state champions
- Xi Jinping comes to Brazil for the G20 and meets Lula
- Decision on whether to overturn Donald Trump's hush money conviction in New York delayed
- S Jaishankar – Kashmir Observer
- Caritas in Cuba brings 'love and solidarity' to victims of successive earthquake and hurricane
- PTI leaders released after brief detention in Rawalpindi for violation of Article 144 – Pakistan
- Tennis Channel suspends American journalist after derogatory comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova
- Israel missed US deadline to increase aid to Gaza, UN agency says