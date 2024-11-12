British Columbia teen in critical condition after contracting bird flu, provincial health officer says





Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the teenager who tested positive for bird flu is in critical condition and being treated at BC Children's Hospital. The teenager, believed to be the first human case of bird flu in Canada, was hospitalized late Friday, Henry said. Their condition “changed” over the weekend, Henry said, adding: “Our thoughts continue to be with this person and his family.” Henry said work to confirm the diagnosis and trace potential sources of exposure is still ongoing, but the B.C. He said he was “convinced” he had the flu. Henry said the case is still being called a “presumptive positive” because it needs to be confirmed at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, and he expects it to be confirmed later today. WATCH | B.C. teenager tests positive for bird flu – first in Canada: British Columbia detects presumed first case of bird flu infection in Canada British Columbia health officials said Saturday they are investigating what is believed to be Canada's first human case of avian influenza after a teenage boy tested positive for the virus. did. Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch details what this means and what precautions people can take. Bird flu rarely infects humans, but Health Canada It said symptoms can range from mild to severe and can lead to pneumonia, organ failure and even death. According to Health Canada, more than 900 human cases have been reported since 1997, primarily in Asia and Africa, of which about half have been fatal. However, the government has warned that this fatality rate may be overestimated because mild infections often go undetected and are underreported. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says: 10 as of NovemberTwenty-three facilities in British Columbia, most of them commercial poultry operations, are actively dealing with avian influenza infections. It is estimated that more than 6.4 million birds have been affected in the state.

