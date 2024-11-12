



Vitamin D supplements may lower blood pressure in obese older adults, with additional health benefits even when taken above the Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommended daily amount, according to a new study published in is not obtained. Journal of the Endocrine Society. The IOM recommends 600 international units (IU) per day. Vitamin D deficiency is common around the world and is associated with heart disease, immune disorders, infections, and cancer. Studies have associated vitamin D deficiency with increased risk of hypertension, but evidence regarding the beneficial effects of vitamin D supplementation on blood pressure outcomes is inconclusive. Our study found that vitamin D supplementation may lower blood pressure in certain subgroups, such as the elderly, obese people, and possibly those with low vitamin D levels. Taking large amounts of vitamin D compared to the IOM's recommended daily amount did not provide any additional health benefits. ”

Ghada El Haji Freihan, MD, MPH, FRCP is a member of the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon. Researchers studied 221 obese older adults taking either 600 IU/day or 3,750 IU/day of vitamin D supplements for one year and found that the supplements lowered blood pressure. Researchers compared the two groups and found that higher doses of vitamin D did not provide any additional health benefits. Researchers determined that people who are obese or have low vitamin D levels benefit most. Other study authors include Maya Rahmeh of the American University of Beirut Medical Center. Laila Alshar of Pennsylvania State University (University Park, Pennsylvania); Hani Tamim of the American University of Beirut Medical Center and Al Faisal University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; This study received financial support from the Office of Dietary Supplements, the American University of Beirut University Research Board, the Beirut St. Joseph University Research Council, the National Council for Scientific Research, the Mayo Clinic, and Odense University. hospital. The manuscript is “Vitamin D supplementation lowers blood pressure in overweight older adults: A randomized trial.” has been published online. The Endocrine Society's Vitamin D Clinical Practice Guidelines provide further recommendations for vitamin D supplementation in older adults. sauce: Reference magazines: Rahme, M. others. (2024). Blood pressure decreases in overweight older adults who take vitamin D: a randomized trial. Endocrine Society Journal. doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvae168.

sauce: Reference magazines: Rahme, M. others. (2024). Blood pressure decreases in overweight older adults who take vitamin D: a randomized trial. Endocrine Society Journal. doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvae168.

