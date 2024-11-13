NSW to roll out new free RSV prevention program in 2025





Respiratory syncytial virus is a major cause of respiratory illness, with up to 90% of children infected within the first two years of life. Although anyone can get it, the infection is more severe in children under the age of 1 and may develop bronchiolitis or pneumonia, requiring hospitalization. This year, around 70,000 cases of RSV were detected in people tested in New South Wales up to November 7th. More than 10,000 people, or 15% of those infected, were children under 12 months of age. Under the RSV prevention program, the New South Wales government will begin administering nilcevimab, a type of monoclonal antibody vaccination, from mid-March to infants who are not protected by maternal vaccination or who are at high risk of severe RSV. We plan to provide funding. From early 2025, under the national immunization program, vaccines recommended between 28 and 36 weeks of pregnancy will be provided free of charge to pregnant women to protect newborns from respiratory syncytial virus. As of September this year, the existing NSW RSV Vulnerable Infants Program had provided nilsevimab to more than 4,500 vulnerable infants, 86% of whom were under six months of age. Preliminary data show that the program reduced RSV notification rates by 25% for all infants younger than 6 months of age compared to children 12 to 18 months old, but very few of these infants received nilsevimab. . Everyone can help reduce the spread of respiratory diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus. There are some simple steps people can take to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms and wear a mask if you need to leave the house

Gather outdoors or in a large, well-ventilated area with open doors and windows.

avoid crowded places

If you have cold or flu symptoms, avoid visiting people who are at higher risk of developing severe illness

Practice good hand hygiene, including regular hand washing. For more information on how to protect yourself and others from RSV, visit the NSW Health website. https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/respiratory-syncytial-virus.aspx# Quoted by Minister of Health Ryan Park: “The New South Wales Government is committed to ensuring that all infants are protected from serious illness from respiratory syncytial virus through the rollout of this prevention program in 2025. “There's nothing more stressful than having your baby sick, especially if it's something as serious as RSV. “This program will ensure that all infants not protected by maternal vaccination can be immunized. “This program model helps keep babies at home with their families instead of going to the hospital.” Quoted by Dr Jeremy McAnulty, NSW Executive Director of Health Protection: “This program protects the youngest and most vulnerable young children in New South Wales. “We know that RSV can have a serious impact on the health of infants, especially those under the age of one. Every year, some children become seriously ill and require hospital treatment. It will be. “We encourage pregnant women to get RSV vaccination next year to protect their babies from RSV.” “We will protect every infant in New South Wales by vaccinating the mother or by providing nirsevimab, which significantly reduces the risk of infants being hospitalized with RSV.”

