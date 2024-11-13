Whooping cough cases spike in Douglas County





OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – The Douglas County Health Department announced Wednesday the following cases. whooping coughInfectious diseases, also known as “whooping cough,” have surged in recent weeks. About a month ago, DCHD announced that 15 cases had been reported so far this year, and the Nebraska Department of Health reported 51 cases statewide. of douglas county As of Tuesday, that number had reached 60. The latest number of infections is significantly higher than the annual average of 39 reported from 2015 to 2019. The Ministry of Health said 80% of the cases were school-age children (7 to 19 years old), potentially exposing more than 6,000 other people to the highly infectious bacteria. DCHD Deputy Director of Health Justin Frederick said in an update last month that while it was once the leading cause of childhood death over the past century, widespread vaccination efforts have significantly reduced the number of cases. For infants 15 to 18 months old and children 2, 4, and 6 years old. DTaP vaccinationprevents diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough. Includes follow-up booster recommended for youth ages 11-12. This vaccination is also recommended for pregnant women between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. Anyone who may have been exposed to pertussis is advised to isolate. “Given the surge in pertussis cases, it is important that our community strictly adheres to public health guidelines,” he said in a statement Wednesday. DCHD says vaccination is also recommended for the infant's parents, siblings, or anyone else who may spend time near the infant. “We know that many people are not up to date on vaccinations,” Frederick said in a statement last month. “Vaccination is the best preventative measure to protect your family.” whooping cough It can be treated with antibiotics, and those who may have been exposed can receive preventive treatment. Those diagnosed are recommended to remain at home for at least 5 days after starting treatment. of The CDC reported on November 2nd. As of that week, five times as many cases were being reported nationwide compared to the same week in 2023. the reportNebraska has reported 130 cases so far this year, up from a total of 42 reported last month. Meanwhile, Iowa reported 166 cases, up from 18 cases recorded last month. By comparison, Iowa reported 52 cases in 2023. Nebraska reported Last year there were 13 cases. — Get the latest breaking news alerts sent to your inbox. Sign up for six news email alerts. Copyright 2024 WOWT. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

