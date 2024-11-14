Department of Health urges Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated before the holidays





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding Wisconsinites to get vaccinated before the holidays. Data on the number of Wisconsinites vaccinated so far shows 22% have received a flu shot. Meanwhile, 11% of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. While that number may seem low, DHS respiratory disease epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the number is higher than last year's incidence. “So far, approximately 1.29 million Wisconsin residents have received influenza vaccinations, compared to 1.25 million last year,” Haupt said. “Influenza incidence has decreased since 2021. This is the first year that we have seen an increase in vaccination status, and we are hopeful that this trend will continue. It's almost the same situation.” Haupt said recent data he has seen shows Wisconsin is increasing COVID-19 vaccinations by 1% to 2% over last year. of DHS forecastbased on CDC projection modelsaid this year is likely to be mild. “This could be an even tougher year, especially if the vaccine situation is much lower than the models show. But given the number of influenza vaccines and the number of them increasing. We are optimistic again. “So far, this model holds true, but things can change,'' Haupt said. On Wednesday, with 15 days until Thanksgiving, DHS convened a meeting to discuss vaccine levels. “It will take at least two weeks to achieve full protection, but if people get their flu shot now, they will be protected through the Thanksgiving holiday,” Haupt said. He also said people would be protected over Christmas and New Year. Haupt urges people to aim to get vaccinated by the end of November if they can't get vaccinated by Thanksgiving. “They say October to the end of November, but people have to make that decision for themselves and in consultation with their clinicians,” Haupt said. Copyright 2024 WSAW. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

