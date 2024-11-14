World Diabetes Day 2024: 7 early signs of diabetes to watch out for in children





Diabetes mellitus, especially in children with type 1 diabetes, is often overlooked until symptoms worsen. Control of the condition and prevention of serious disease can be greatly influenced by early detection and management.

The following seven indicators may indicate your child has or is at risk for diabetes.

1. Frequent urination: Your child's inability to control blood sugar levels may be the reason for frequent trips to the bathroom. Your baby may need more diaper changes, and even children who are potty trained may start wetting their pants or the bed.

2. Unusual thirst: The child is unusually thirsty.

3. Fatigue and low energy: Prolonged fatigue may indicate that your body is not using glucose correctly and your energy levels are decreasing.

4. Increased appetite

5. Unexplained weight loss: Sudden weight loss, even if hunger is extreme or normal. When the body can no longer obtain glucose, it begins to break down muscle and fat for energy.

6. Recurring infections: Recurring fungal or skin infections can be a sign of an environment where elevated blood sugar levels allow bacteria and fungi to thrive.

7. Slow wound healing: High blood sugar levels can affect blood flow and immune function, which can slow wound healing.

8. Behavioral Changes: Unstable blood sugar levels may be indicated by irritability, mood swings, or difficulty concentrating.

management

If your child exhibits any of the above symptoms, please see a pediatric endocrinologist for appropriate evaluation. Once diagnosed, type 1 diabetes can be managed with a combination of timely insulin, frequent blood sugar monitoring, healthy lifestyle choices, and regular testing. Type 2 diabetes can be managed with oral medications and/or insulin, depending on the glycemic status at onset, the presence of comorbidities, and the length of the disease before onset.

In the preclinical stage of type 1, preventive strategies that modulate the autoimmune processes responsible for insulin depletion are currently in clinical trials.

A balanced diet, type 1 insulin therapy, type 2 medication, regular blood sugar testing, and planned daily physical activity are all important components of good health. Childhood diabetes management . It's essential to limit processed sweets, encourage a nutritious diet, and teach your child to recognize the symptoms of hypoglycemia. Properly managing diabetes allows children to lead active and healthy lives.

Author: Dr. Abhishek Kulkarni, Consultant pediatric endocrinology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital

