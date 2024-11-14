



Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia This year's theme for World Diabetes Day is 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps'. This is a reminder to all of us of the need to work together to overcome the growing burden of diabetes, both globally and in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This theme emphasizes the importance of addressing the challenges faced by individuals, communities, and health systems in accessing diabetes prevention and management. Latest estimates for 2022 show that approximately 246 million people aged 30 and over in the WHO South-East Asia Region have diabetes. If diabetes is untreated and uncontrolled, the consequences range from heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness, and amputation. These complications not only impose an emotional and financial burden on individuals and families, but also place a significant economic burden on the health care system. In this region, more than 60% of people with diabetes are unaware of their condition. The public should be informed about the prevention, detection and management of diabetes through campaigns aimed at healthy lifestyles and integrated awareness campaigns with campaigns targeting maternal, child and adolescent health taking into account a life course approach. . Prevention of diabetes risk factors requires an enabling environment and WHO best-buy interventions should be implemented in national contexts through a multidisciplinary approach. The policy and program-based efforts taken by countries in the Southeast Asia region to address tobacco control, obesity, trans fatty acid elimination and physical inactivity are positive steps and are increasingly recognized as good practice globally. Closing service gaps and ensuring timely access to diabetes treatment can save lives. Care services must be fair, comprehensive, accessible, and affordable. In our region, less than one in three adults with diabetes receives treatment, and fewer than 15 percent of people living with diabetes have their disease under control. The unpreparedness of the primary health care system with respect to issues related to the availability of standard management protocols for essential medicines, the availability and affordability of high-quality diagnostics, and trained health professionals must be remedied immediately. You need to Countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region are making steady progress in providing services for diabetes management. By mid-2024, more than 23 million people with diabetes will be on protocol-based management, and we aim to achieve the SEAHEARTS goal of 100 million people with diabetes and hypertension receiving standard care by 2025. There is a further need to strengthen the integration of diabetes care into primary health care systems, including the introduction of the WHO HEARTS D technology package in national contexts. Equip primary health care with essential medicines and diagnostics, including insulin and HbA1c testing, and a robust system for monitoring diabetes outcomes, with diabetes services to mutually benefit both TB and NCD programmes. Integrating infectious diseases such as tuberculosis. The road to overcoming barriers and gaps in care is long and difficult, but achievable. Preventing diabetes and enabling people living with diabetes to live healthier, longer, and more productive lives is a shared responsibility of governments, health care providers, and communities. On this World Diabetes Day, let us come together to ensure that no one is left behind and that fair, affordable and quality diabetes care becomes a reality for everyone.

