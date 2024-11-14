World Diabetes Day calls for a healthy lifestyle





To commemorate World Diabetes Day today, various organizations including Bangladesh Diabetes Association are organizing awareness events across the country. With the theme 'Diabetes: Make Healthy Living Our Promise', this year we are highlighting the importance of making lifestyle changes to prevent and manage diabetes. For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. According to a report by the Bangladesh Diabetes Association, between 6 and 14 percent of pregnant women in Bangladesh have diabetes, and about 50 percent of those with gestational diabetes are at risk of developing type 2 later in life. Additionally, children born to mothers with gestational diabetes have a higher risk of developing diabetes later in life. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), currently about 43.5% of diabetes patients in Bangladesh remain undiagnosed, and the disease accounts for about 10% of all deaths in Bangladesh. Experts warn that diabetes, often referred to as the 'silent killer', is a chronic disease that can be prevented or managed by making lifestyle adjustments. Maintaining controlled habits greatly reduces the risk of complications. Recent data from the National Diabetes Treatment Guidelines revealed that approximately 13.1 million people in Bangladesh have diabetes, and 14.2 percent of people aged 20 to 80 years have diabetes. The country currently ranks eighth in global diabetes prevalence, and it is predicted that by 2045 this number could reach 22.3 million people. BIRDEM Hospital, one of the leading diabetes treatment centers in Bangladesh, provides outpatient care to more than 3,000 patients every day. Hospital officials warn that uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious complications, including damage to the kidneys, eyes, heart and feet. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 537 million adults currently live with diabetes, with three in four living in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes will cause 6.7 million deaths in 2021, and it is predicted that by 2045, one in eight adults, or approximately 783 million people, will have diabetes, an increase of 46%. Diabetes is usually classified into two types. Type 1 mainly affects people under the age of 30, while type 2 is mainly caused by factors such as urbanization, decreased physical activity, obesity, and poor diet. According to the World Health Organization, more than 90% of diabetes patients in Bangladesh have type 2 diabetes. National Professor AK Azad Khan, president of Bangladesh Diabetes Association, warned that consumption of fast food and fatty foods, lack of exercise and weight gain are fueling the rise in diabetes rates. He stressed that diabetes, if left unmanaged, increases the risk of serious health complications, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and possible limb amputation.

