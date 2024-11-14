Cancer Prevention: How to prevent cancer with just a few changes to your daily lifestyle

India is no exception cancer It remains one of the most difficult medical problems in the world. “While there are things you can do to reduce your risk, not all cancers can be prevented,” says Cancer Research UK. The rising incidence of cancer in India as a result of poor diet, smoking and lifestyle changes has also been highlighted by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Genetic and environmental factors also play a role, but many types of cancer can be significantly influenced by everyday decisions.

Making small lifestyle changes can go a long way in reducing your cancer risk. From your diet to your activity level, these small adjustments may seem trivial, but over time they can have powerful cumulative effects. Learn how daily choices can help prevent cancer from forming in your body.

reduce tobacco and alcohol intake



Tobacco-related cancers account for a significant proportion of cases in India, and tobacco use continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer worldwide. Smokeless tobacco can cause oral cancer, but smoking is strongly associated with lung, throat, and oral cancers. It is important to limit or completely abstain from tobacco use.

Excessive consumption of alcohol increases the risk of developing many tumors, including those of the mouth, breast, and liver. The key is balance. Health guidelines state that women should have no more than one drink of alcohol per day, and men no more than two drinks. This doesn't mean you have to consume 1-2 drinks every day, just that you shouldn't exceed that. One effective way to prevent cancer is to intentionally try to reduce your alcohol and tobacco use.

balanced plant-rich diet



The National Institute of Medicine indicates that diet is an important factor in disease. cancer prevention diet and obesity account for approximately 25% of cancers in adults. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides necessary nutrients and antioxidants that support immune function and reduce oxidative stress.

Plant-based foods are particularly rich in fiber and compounds such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which help protect cells from damage. Including cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower), berries, leafy greens, and legumes will provide the nutrients your body needs to strengthen your body's defenses against cancer.

maintain a healthy weight



Obesity is a growing concern and is well known to be a risk factor for cancer. Excess body fat, especially in the abdominal area, is associated with cancers such as breast, colon, and liver cancer. Adipose tissue (fat) produces hormones and inflammatory chemicals that can promote cancer growth.

Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity can reduce inflammation, regulate hormone levels, and support overall metabolic health, all of which can help prevent cancer. It is beneficial to Focusing on gradual, sustainable weight management practices will bring about significant changes over time.

stay physically active



A sedentary lifestyle is associated with increased cancer risk, and physical inactivity contributes to approximately 5% of cancers. Regular exercise has been shown to help regulate hormone levels, improve immune function, and reduce inflammation, all of which may reduce cancer risk.

of world health organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week for adults. This may include activities such as brisk walking, cycling, and swimming. Incorporating small amounts of physical activity throughout the day, such as climbing the stairs or taking a short walk, can help you achieve these goals without making big changes.

protect yourself from sunlight



Skin cancer, including melanoma, is one of the most preventable cancers. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is a significant risk factor, but simple protective measures can reduce exposure. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed skin every day, even on cloudy days. Wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses can also protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Remember that peak sunlight hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are when UV rays are strongest. Staying in the shade or minimizing outdoor exposure during these times can further reduce your risk of skin cancer.

Get regular health checkups and vaccinations



Early detection plays a very important role in the success of cancer treatment. Regular screenings, such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap tests, can help find cancer at its most treatable stage. In India, the following initiatives are underway: national cancer control program and Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center are working to expand access to preventive testing, especially in underserved communities.

Vaccination is also an important preventive measure. Vaccines like the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can prevent cervical cancer, and the hepatitis B vaccine can reduce the risk of liver cancer. Discussing vaccination plans and appropriate cancer screening with your health care provider can provide personalized protection against cancer.

Balance stress and prioritize mental health



Chronic stress can have a variety of negative effects on the body, affecting immune function and creating an environment where cancer cells are more likely to grow. Elevated stress levels are also associated with behaviors that increase cancer risk, such as poor diet, decreased physical activity, and increased smoking and alcohol consumption.

Stress-reducing habits like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, and daily journaling support your mental health and, in turn, reduce the physical effects of stress. Mental health is an important aspect of cancer prevention, and research shows that people who are happier and less stressed tend to adopt healthier lifestyles overall.

Avoid processed meat and red meat



Diets high in processed and red meat are associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer and possibly other cancers. Red meat can release harmful compounds when cooked at high temperatures, and processed meats such as bacon and sausage contain preservatives that may be carcinogenic.

Alternatives like chicken, fish, and legumes can help you get enough protein without the same risks. Reduce your intake of red and processed meat.

According to director Shona Nag, M.D., oncology services Sahyadri Hospital Hadapsar Pune “Cancer, like diabetes and coronary heart disease, is a lifestyle disease. A proper diet rich in fiber and protein and low in carbohydrates and sugar can help control weight. Four sessions of moderate-intensity cardio or strength training can also help. Above all, try to minimize stress.