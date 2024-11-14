Health
Cancer Prevention: How to prevent cancer with just a few changes to your daily lifestyle |
India is no exception cancer It remains one of the most difficult medical problems in the world. “While there are things you can do to reduce your risk, not all cancers can be prevented,” says Cancer Research UK. The rising incidence of cancer in India as a result of poor diet, smoking and lifestyle changes has also been highlighted by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Genetic and environmental factors also play a role, but many types of cancer can be significantly influenced by everyday decisions.
Making small lifestyle changes can go a long way in reducing your cancer risk. From your diet to your activity level, these small adjustments may seem trivial, but over time they can have powerful cumulative effects. Learn how daily choices can help prevent cancer from forming in your body.
reduce tobacco and alcohol intake
Tobacco-related cancers account for a significant proportion of cases in India, and tobacco use continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer worldwide. Smokeless tobacco can cause oral cancer, but smoking is strongly associated with lung, throat, and oral cancers. It is important to limit or completely abstain from tobacco use.
Excessive consumption of alcohol increases the risk of developing many tumors, including those of the mouth, breast, and liver. The key is balance. Health guidelines state that women should have no more than one drink of alcohol per day, and men no more than two drinks. This doesn't mean you have to consume 1-2 drinks every day, just that you shouldn't exceed that. One effective way to prevent cancer is to intentionally try to reduce your alcohol and tobacco use.
balanced plant-rich diet
The National Institute of Medicine indicates that diet is an important factor in disease. cancer preventiondiet and obesity account for approximately 25% of cancers in adults. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides necessary nutrients and antioxidants that support immune function and reduce oxidative stress.
Plant-based foods are particularly rich in fiber and compounds such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which help protect cells from damage. Including cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower), berries, leafy greens, and legumes will provide the nutrients your body needs to strengthen your body's defenses against cancer.
maintain a healthy weight
Obesity is a growing concern and is well known to be a risk factor for cancer. Excess body fat, especially in the abdominal area, is associated with cancers such as breast, colon, and liver cancer. Adipose tissue (fat) produces hormones and inflammatory chemicals that can promote cancer growth.
Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity can reduce inflammation, regulate hormone levels, and support overall metabolic health, all of which can help prevent cancer. It is beneficial to Focusing on gradual, sustainable weight management practices will bring about significant changes over time.
stay physically active
A sedentary lifestyle is associated with increased cancer risk, and physical inactivity contributes to approximately 5% of cancers. Regular exercise has been shown to help regulate hormone levels, improve immune function, and reduce inflammation, all of which may reduce cancer risk.
of world health organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week for adults. This may include activities such as brisk walking, cycling, and swimming. Incorporating small amounts of physical activity throughout the day, such as climbing the stairs or taking a short walk, can help you achieve these goals without making big changes.
protect yourself from sunlight
Skin cancer, including melanoma, is one of the most preventable cancers. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is a significant risk factor, but simple protective measures can reduce exposure. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed skin every day, even on cloudy days. Wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses can also protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
Remember that peak sunlight hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are when UV rays are strongest. Staying in the shade or minimizing outdoor exposure during these times can further reduce your risk of skin cancer.
Get regular health checkups and vaccinations
Early detection plays a very important role in the success of cancer treatment. Regular screenings, such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap tests, can help find cancer at its most treatable stage. In India, the following initiatives are underway: national cancer control program and Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center are working to expand access to preventive testing, especially in underserved communities.
Vaccination is also an important preventive measure. Vaccines like the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can prevent cervical cancer, and the hepatitis B vaccine can reduce the risk of liver cancer. Discussing vaccination plans and appropriate cancer screening with your health care provider can provide personalized protection against cancer.
Balance stress and prioritize mental health
Chronic stress can have a variety of negative effects on the body, affecting immune function and creating an environment where cancer cells are more likely to grow. Elevated stress levels are also associated with behaviors that increase cancer risk, such as poor diet, decreased physical activity, and increased smoking and alcohol consumption.
Stress-reducing habits like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, and daily journaling support your mental health and, in turn, reduce the physical effects of stress. Mental health is an important aspect of cancer prevention, and research shows that people who are happier and less stressed tend to adopt healthier lifestyles overall.
Breast Cancer in Indian Women: Risk Factors and Lifestyle Changes for Prevention Explained
Avoid processed meat and red meat
Diets high in processed and red meat are associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer and possibly other cancers. Red meat can release harmful compounds when cooked at high temperatures, and processed meats such as bacon and sausage contain preservatives that may be carcinogenic.
Alternatives like chicken, fish, and legumes can help you get enough protein without the same risks. Reduce your intake of red and processed meat.
According to director Shona Nag, M.D., oncology services Sahyadri Hospital Hadapsar Pune “Cancer, like diabetes and coronary heart disease, is a lifestyle disease. A proper diet rich in fiber and protein and low in carbohydrates and sugar can help control weight. Four sessions of moderate-intensity cardio or strength training can also help. Above all, try to minimize stress.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/how-to-prevent-cancer-with-little-everyday-lifestyle-changes/articleshow/115259687.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village