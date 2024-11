Wright State University establishes foundation to advance cutting-edge cardiovascular and renal research

Wright State University expands cardiovascular and kidney health research through new endowment and research institute. The Kidney Pathophysiology Research Fund aims to advance groundbreaking kidney research by supporting the Heart and Kidney Institute, which serves as a hub for innovation in cardiovascular and kidney health. This new initiative was inspired by Dr. Nancy Bigley, an American professor emeritus. Neuroscience, Cell Biology, Physiologyhas worked at Wright State University for more than 40 years, leaving an indelible mark on the university and biomedical research. “Known for his commitment to scientific excellence and teaching, Dr. Bigley has empowered countless students and researchers, and through these groundbreaking efforts, fostered a culture of curiosity and discovery that lives on today. We did it,” said Associate Professor Dr. Clintoria Williams. in Neuroscience, Cell Biology, and Physiology and Scientific Director of the Heart and Kidney Institute. Wright State University will honor Mr. Bigley's legacy and celebrate the future of kidney research with a special event in the Endeavor Room of the Student Union on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. “By tackling kidney disease, the Heart and Kidney Institute is positioned to make breakthrough advances that can reduce the overall burden of chronic disease on society and improve the health outcomes of millions of people.” said Williams. Kidney disease affects 37 million adults in the United States, or 1 in 10 people. It progresses asymptomatically until it reaches an advanced stage. Many people who progress to end-stage renal disease are dependent on dialysis or kidney transplantation, and 87% of transplant candidates are waiting for a kidney transplant. Kidney disease claims more lives each year than breast or prostate cancer and is the 10th leading cause of death worldwide. Kidney disease ranks among the top 10 causes of death in Ohio in 2023, highlighting the need for local research and intervention. Wright State University's Kidney Pathophysiology Research Fund funds research across basic, translational, and clinical stages targeting the causes and consequences of kidney disease. The fund aims to advance lifesaving advances and redefine the future of kidney health by investing in projects across multiple scientific disciplines, training programs for the next generation of researchers, and collaborative initiatives. . The efforts supported by the new fund extend beyond kidney health. Discoveries in kidney research will also have implications for related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension. “With these efforts, Wright State University honors Dr. Bigley's extraordinary accomplishments and ensures that her passion for science, education, and leadership continues to inspire groundbreaking discoveries for generations to come.” “I do,” Professor Williams said. “Through the Heart and Kidney Institute and the Kidney Pathophysiology Research Fund, her work will light the way to a healthier future and advance research that has the power to save lives and shape the field of medicine.”

