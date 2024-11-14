Morocco's MPOX test will be used in Africa. In Rwanda, there have been no confirmed cases in Marburg for two weeks.

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Infection (Africa CDC), African countries will soon use the mpox PCR test developed by Mordiag, Morocco, which is cheaper than the currently used GeneExpert test.

“This test was approved after numerous tests were conducted in the country. [Democratic Republic of Congo] to ensure susceptibility to clade 1b and other clades in Africa,” Africa CDC Director Gene Kaseya said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“The cost is about the same at $6 per test. [test] The kits are coming from South Korea and China,” said Dr. Yenew Kebede Tebeje, head of testing systems at Africa CDC.

“But Morocco has offered to bring the cost down to $5 per test if we can buy in bulk. Compared to Gene Xperts, this is very, very cheap, even twice as cheap. .”

Africa CDC's Diagnostic Advisory Committee (DAC) “reviewed the evidence for this test based on established criteria, including independent evaluation data from the National Biomedical Laboratory in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and identified key criteria.'' After concluding that all the conditions were met, we recommended a Mordiag test. ” According to statement From Africa CDC.

Mordiag CEO Nawal Khraibi said She said her company is “dedicated to supporting health resilience in Africa through the development of locally manufactured diagnostic tools.”

“We believe that strengthening local production is key to strengthening the continent’s infectious disease preparedness and response and enabling it to respond quickly and effectively to public health challenges. ”Kreibi added.

With 2,836 new cases and 34 deaths confirmed in the past week, Kaseya warned that mpox was “not under control in Africa”.

The Africa CDC reiterated its concern over the mpox outbreak in Uganda, which has seen 184 new cases in the past week.

MPOX vaccination campaigns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda have met or exceeded targets, but Nigeria has postponed the start of vaccinations until November 18.

Meanwhile, Japan's KM Biologics' LC16 vaccine has not yet arrived. No consensus has yet been reached on who is responsible for adverse events, Kaseya said.

“As you know, every time a new vaccine is introduced in the country, someone has to sign up for insurance against possible side effects,” he added. “I think this is an issue that we're currently discussing with the Japanese government to find someone to handle the liability issue. I think that's the only issue left.”

Unlike Bavarian Nordic's MVA-BN mpox vaccine, the LC16 vaccine is authorized for children under 12 years of age. Approximately 38% of people infected with mpox are children.

There are no new cases in Marburg.

Meanwhile, Rwanda has had no new infections in Marburg for almost two weeks and no deaths for a month, according to Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana. He was discharged from the hospital a week ago.

Although the country will have to wait 42 days to declare the outbreak over, Nsanzimana said the country is “making very good progress”.

Rwanda has also effectively contained the outbreak, with no cases detected outside its borders in Marburg.

Nsanzimana revealed that the first case of Marburg disease, which contracted the virus from a flying fox in a cave on the outskirts of Kigali, survived, but his wife and newborn child died from the deadly virus.

Rwanda, a small country the size of Haiti, has expanded bat monitoring to “all caves in the country,” the health minister added.

“We are currently using the One Health framework to monitor the movement of these fruit baths with different combinations of different technologies and teams, from animal and human health,” Nsanzimana added. Ta. “This is an opportunity for us to expand our preparedness capabilities.”

Of the 66 people infected with Marburg disease, 51 have recovered, and the case fatality rate is relatively low at 22.7%. Mr Nsanzimana said there would also be “ongoing” follow-up of survivors.

Image credits: Africa CDC.