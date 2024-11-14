WHO warns of global surge in measles cases; 10 million infected last year





Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that no region of the world has successfully eradicated measles, and that the number of infections has soared over the past year and that 10.3 million people will be infected by 2023. WHO releases survey results in report in Weekly report on morbidity and mortality. “Measles cases are increasing around the world, putting lives and health at risk,” Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the WHO. press release About the survey results. “The measles vaccine is the best protection against the virus, and we must continue to invest in efforts to increase access.” The increase in the number of infected people is occurring against the backdrop of a decline in measles vaccination. Only 74% of children around the world receive the recommended second dose. Death toll exceeds 100,000 During the COVID-19 pandemic, estimated first doses of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) decreased by 81%, the lowest level since 2008, the report authors wrote. Controlling measles requires coverage of two doses of measles vaccine to be at least 95% to ensure transmission is eliminated. At least one country has reached elimination in every WHO region except Africa. We must invest in vaccinations for everyone, regardless of where they live “Measles vaccines have saved more lives than any other vaccine over the past 50 years,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we are vaccinating everyone, no matter where they live. You have to invest in it.” According to the report, no country since 2020 has been able to reach the 2019 level of first vaccination eligibility. In 2023, MCV1 coverage was 64% in low-income countries, 86% in middle-income countries, and 94% in high-income countries. Additionally, 57 countries across five WHO regions have reported major or devastating measles outbreaks, up from 36 countries in 2022. Last year, the number of measles cases increased by an estimated 20%. Most notably, although measles deaths decreased by 8% from 2022 to 2023, an estimated 107,500 people still died, most of them children under the age of five. Even if children survive measles, they can suffer lifelong complications from the infection, including blindness and brain damage.

