Pediatric pneumonia cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Triad





Pneumonia cases are on the rise among Piedmont Triad public school children, and one parent said her son's symptoms are proof that everyone should take them seriously. "I never thought I would go to the hospital and almost lose him," Mercedes Ingram said of her 10-year-old son, Jax. "I didn't expect that part. I thought he was just going to be hospitalized. I thought they'd give him oxygen and medicine and he'd be fine. I never thought I'd be put on a ventilator.'' So that part was pretty scary. " Jax, 10, started with a cold that caused his lungs to collapse and was hospitalized for 40 days. Ingram said she has had pneumonia before, but this time was different. "He was admitted to the hospital with it, but the medication never failed him. He never had symptoms this serious. It's like he didn't need a ventilator for pneumonia. ," Ingram said. WATCH: Stream the newscast NOWCAST Jax is now recovering, but must wear a vest for 30 minutes each day to shake his chest to avoid contracting pneumonia again. And Jax isn't alone. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase in the number of cases. Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools also issued a memo reminding parents to keep their children home if they are sick. Dr. Meg Alden, a pediatrician at Novant Health, said pneumonia is a bucket term that tends to be a side effect of a past infection that wasn't fully treated. Download the WXII app here for the latest news and weather information. But she said the increase in cases could be related to another type of infection that is making children more sick than usual. "We've seen a significant increase in certain mycoplasma infections this year," Alden said. Ingram said the same infection sent her son to the hospital. Alden said everyone needs to remember healthy habits to prevent the spread of germs like strep throat and the flu. "Masks are always a great choice," she says. "It's hard to remember to cough into your elbow, especially with coughs and colds, and with young children." I said there are several. "When you see kids keeping their fevers down for 24 hours without needing Tylenol or Motrin," Alden said. "We're seeing their appetite and energy return to normal and they're feeling clinically better. This is a great sign that kids are ready to go back to school. They can't pass it on to their friends. "It's safe.'' Ingram said she's glad Jax received the best treatment possible, so other parents should monitor their child's symptoms and get a chest x-ray if symptoms don't improve with antibiotics. He said people should insist on getting tested.

