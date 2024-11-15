Here's why you shouldn't wait to get your flu, COVID-19 or other vaccines this year





Doctors at Riverside Health System said waiting to get vaccinated could affect you and your loved ones.

NORFOLK, Va. — Although the overall incidence of respiratory illness in Virginia is low, Virginia Department of Health He said the number of cases is on the rise. That's why medical experts like Dr. Torrey Pleasure are urging people to get the flu vaccine now for maximum protection during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season. “It usually takes about two weeks after vaccination for the immune system to start producing antibodies to fight the vaccine, so it's important to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” Pleasure said. Pledger is a family physician at Riverside Health. He said not getting the vaccine could lead to more serious health complications. “I think the number of deaths from influenza infection is about 40,000 a year, and the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is just behind that number,” Pleasure said. “Typical symptoms of the influenza virus are headaches, muscle aches, myalgia, and joint pain, which may also be accompanied by a sore throat.More serious infections include deep respiratory tract infections and pneumonia. Masu. “ He said the vaccine is safe for almost everyone, including pregnant people. He also encourages people to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine and the latest RSV vaccine for those who need it. Find your nearest location offering vaccines here. Virginia Beach woman Donna Davis says she's rolling up her sleeves because she knows the risks of not getting a flu shot. “I'm very susceptible to influenza and pneumonia because of my age, and I've had pneumonia twice in the last five years, so my doctor always tells me to make sure I get the new vaccines,” Davis said. said. She's not alone. Steve Fowler, who is in town visiting family, said he understands that message firsthand. He said getting a flu shot will help you feel more secure around your family before the holidays.

