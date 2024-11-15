Raising prevention and health awareness on World Diabetes Day





About 12% of Americans have diabetes, and an increasing number of children, teens, and young adults are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. — November 14 is World Diabetes Day, a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the chronic disease. There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 often begins in childhood, while Type 2 is usually diagnosed in adulthood and is more common due to diet and lifestyle factors. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says more children, teens, and young adults are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. “Diabetes is one of our most chronic conditions. Approximately 40 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes, or approximately 12% of the population,” says Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon. said Dr. Tracy Muday, executive medical director of. According to the CDC, 2021 data shows that nearly a quarter of people with diabetes either don't know they have diabetes or don't report it. Muday often said that diabetes has no symptoms, so it's important to get an annual checkup, especially if you're overweight and have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30. People with a family history should also monitor for symptoms. If left untreated, diabetes can lead to a series of health problems such as kidney failure, heart disease, and even blindness. “Once that damage is done, it can't be reversed, so it's devastating,” said Dr. Katrin Peterson, an optometrist with Alberta Eye Care. Peterson said that when high blood sugar levels last for a long time, small blood vessels become inflamed and damaged, which doctors can see during an eye exam. “We can see tiny blood vessels through our eyes, and there's no other place we can see these blood vessels,” Peterson said, adding that people should prioritize getting an eye exam at least every two years. added. “There are things we can detect and get you on the right track,” she said. Muday said gestational diabetes is another type of disease related to type 2 diabetes. It begins during pregnancy. “Management is similar to type 2 diabetes and usually resolves after childbirth. However, it is important for women who have had gestational diabetes to know that they are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. ,” Muday said. So what can you do to lower your risk of developing diabetes? “Eating a healthy diet low in refined sugars and staying active can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes,” Mooday says. If you're concerned, ask your doctor about urine and blood tests to check your kidneys, and ask for a hemoglobin A1C test. “This gives you a three-month overview of how your blood sugar levels are progressing,” says Muday. Once you are diagnosed with diabetes, you will generally have it for the rest of your life. However, Muday said it is possible to delay the onset of diabetes or prevent it in its early stages by eating right, maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly.



