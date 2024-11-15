Health
Global disparities in diabetes prevalence and treatment have widened since 1990
Since 1990, increases in diabetes rates in low-income countries have outpaced improvements in treatment, while wealthier countries have made the greatest advances in treatment, widening global diabetes inequality.
Recent research published in lancet presents global diabetes prevalence and treatment coverage data from 1990 to 2022 to gain insight into changes in the burden of diabetes and to identify treatment disparities and disparities between low-income and high-income regions. We investigated trends.
The findings highlight a clear contradiction between rising diabetes prevalence and improvements in diabetes. diagnosis Treatment options in low- and middle-income countries.
background
Diabetes is a major health concern worldwide and is associated with serious complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and vision loss. Managing diabetes requires early detection and effective treatment, such as oral medications and insulin, which can reduce the risk of long-term health problems.
Over recent decades, the incidence of diabetes has increased in many regions, largely due to the rise in obesity, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Although generic drugs such as metformin are affordable and widely available, access to these diabetes medications is unequal.
While there are generally improvements in diabetes care in high-income countries, many low-resource regions have limited access to treatment options, resulting in untreated and undiagnosed diabetes with significant risks of complications. There will be many patients. Furthermore, despite previous research on diabetes prevalence and care, global data on changes in diabetes prevalence and treatment coverage have so far limited the trends and disparities in diabetes management around the world. is insufficient to understand.
About research
In the current study, researchers used data from 1,108 population-based studies of more than 141 million participants aged 18 and older to estimate the prevalence of diabetes in 200 countries from 1990 to 2022. We investigated trends in morbidity and treatment. They collected data on fasting blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin or HbA1c levels, as well as diabetes medication use.
Researchers used data on fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and HbA1c levels to identify diabetes as having an FPG of 7.0 mmol/liter or higher, an HbA1c of 6.5% or higher, or current use of antidiabetic drugs. defined.
Trends in treatment coverage rates were assessed by analyzing changes in both age-standardized prevalence and treatment rates over time, allowing researchers to gain insight into the response of health systems around the world. I did. Regional data is grouped into 20 regions and eight super-regions, including high-income Western countries, South Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa, for more detailed comparisons across economically and geographically diverse regions. It's now possible.
Main findings
The study found that the prevalence of diabetes will increase significantly around the world between 1990 and 2022, with significant increases in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in parts of South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. It turned out that it was.
In 2022, an estimated 828 million adults worldwide will have diabetes, a significant increase from 198 million in 1990. The highest age-standardized prevalence rates were observed in regions such as Micronesia and Polynesia, parts of the Caribbean, and North and Central Africa. east. In contrast, prevalence remained relatively low in Western Europe and East Africa. While diabetes prevalence increased in most countries, diabetes prevalence remained stable or declining in some high-income countries, including Japan and France.
Furthermore, despite the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, improvements in treatment coverage have been variable. By 2022, 445 million adults with diabetes will be untreated, three times the number observed in 1990. The countries receiving the most treatment were South Korea, some high-income Western countries, and some Latin American and Middle Eastern countries.
In contrast, treatment coverage was significantly lower in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, with treatment rates below 10% in some African countries. This difference suggests that low-resource areas are facing an increased burden of untreated diabetes, putting them at greater risk of cardiovascular disease and other complications. T
His research also highlighted that many untreated diabetes cases in low-income communities result from undiagnosed cases, highlighting the need for improved screening and health care access.
conclusion
Overall, the findings highlighted the growing global burden of diabetes, especially in low-income regions with limited access to treatment. Researchers said expanding health insurance coverage and diabetes management programs, especially in high-burden areas, is essential to reduce complications and improve health outcomes for people with diabetes worldwide.
Reference magazines:
- Zhou, B., Rayner, A.W., Gregg, E.W., Schaefer, K.E., Curry-Loralco, R.M., Bennett, J.E., Shaw, J.E., Paciorek, C.J., Singleton, R.K., Pires, B., Stevens, G.A., Danaei, G. , Roste, V.P., Phelps, N.H., Heap, R.A., Jain, L., De, D., Galeazzi, A., Kengne, A.P., and Mishra, A. (n.d.). Global trends in diabetes prevalence and treatment from 1990 to 2022: An integrated analysis of 1,108 population-representative studies involving 141 million participants. lancet. Toi:10.1016/S01406736(24)023171
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)02317-1/fulltext
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241115/Global-gap-in-diabetes-prevalence-and-treatment-has-widened-since-1990.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Where do you think I lost my legs?': Senator fires back at Trump's DOD pick
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source