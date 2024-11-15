Oral cancer cases hit new record in England and Scotland – what you need to know

Oral cancer cases reach record high in England and Scotland, with new report show. Last year, the number of new infections exceeded 10,000.

Oral cancer has increased by 38% in the past decade and 133% compared to 20 years ago. More than 3,500 people died from oral cancer in the UK last year.

The increase in oral cancer cases cannot be attributed solely to an increase in the population, which means an increase in the number of cases. Although the UK population has certainly increased over the past 20 years, the increase in oral cancer cases has significantly outpaced this increase. So-called “age-standardized incidence rates,'' which take into account changes in the population, also upward trend This means effect teeth very realistic.

Several factors are likely behind the increase in oral cancer cases. Lifestyle changes, especially those related to known risk factors, play an important role.

tobacco Use, including smoking and chewing tobacco, remains the main cause, accounting for about two-thirds of cases. directly It has something to do with smoking. excess alcohol intake It is also a major cause and accounts for about one-third of all oral cancers.

of combined effect Due to heavy drinking and smoking, increase risk That's 30 times more!

Additionally, human papillomaviruses (HPV), especially human papillomaviruses, have emerged as an important risk factor. Oropharyngeal cancera type of oral cancer that affects the throat. Oral HPV is thought to be transmitted mainly through the following routes: oral sex.





read more:

Oral sex is now a major risk factor for throat cancer





how to find it

Oral cancer can be effectively treated if detected early. Common symptoms include Persistent canker sores are Not cured Within three weeks, people develop an unexplained lump in the mouth or neck area, white or red spots in the mouth and throat, difficulty swallowing, and persistent hoarseness.

Regular dental check-ups and self-examinations can help with early detection. but, consciousness Challenges remain. Only 20% of adults know the signs and symptoms to look out for, but there's some good news from around the world. Current status report on oral cancer in the UK 2024 That means almost 80% of adults in the UK know that cancer can develop in and around the mouth.

Most people have heard of cancer that affects parts of the body, such as the lungs or breasts. However, cancer can also occur in the mouth, and the report states that cancer can also occur in areas such as the lips, tongue, cheeks, tonsils, and throat. It is also called head and neck cancer.



Zai, You Are You/Alamy Stock Photo



Oral cancer can occur in people of all ages, but it mostly occurs in senior citizen. Approximately 85% of new infections are occurring in people 50 and older. However, recent reports also show that the number of new infections is increasing. case in young age groupemphasizes that this disease can occur in the following situations: at any stage of life. I have certainly taken care of very young patients with this.

Treatment options for oral cancer include: evolved Over the years, it typically includes a combination of Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy.

of specific Treatment plans depend on factors such as the stage of the cancer, its location, and the patient's overall health. The main treatment for early-stage oral cancer remains surgery, often followed by radiation therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence.

More advanced cases may require a combination of treatments, including chemotherapy and targeted therapy. In some cases, a combination of chemotherapy and radiation therapy can help patients with oral cancer avoid surgery altogether.

Other recent developments include: immunotherapy A drug that also helps increase survival rates. However, the prognosis for oral cancer depends on the stage at diagnosis and the effectiveness of treatment. There is no doubt about it early detection Survival rate is greatly improved.

New treatments hold promise for improved outcomes for oral cancer cases. Targeted therapies are also promising. clinical trial It is increasingly being incorporated into treatment plans. These new treatments are often aimed at enhancing the body's functions. Immune response to cancer cells or target specific molecular pathways involved in cancer growth.

Overall, improving education, increasing access to NHS dentistry and tackling delays in diagnosis are some of the key challenges in tackling oral cancer. The report also calls for a government-funded oral cancer campaign.

As research progresses, the focus continues to be on early detectionoral cancer prevention and increasing public awareness can help reduce heavy drinking and smoking, which are major risk factors for both.

Health professionals such as dentists and general practitioners play an important role in identifying potential cases and educating patients about risk factors and symptoms. Continuing research, prevention, and treatment efforts are expected to improve outcomes and reduce the impact of this increasingly prevalent form of cancer.