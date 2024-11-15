Health
Is the avian influenza virus circulating in Canada?
TORONTO — We've been hearing a lot about H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, since a British British teenager became the first Canadian to be hospitalized with the virus.
It's still unclear how the teenager was infected, but Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Wednesday that genome sequencing has shown that the strain is similar to a strain that originated on a poultry farm in British Columbia. He said the results showed that he had the H5N1 strain.
More than 20 poultry outbreaks have been confirmed across the province since early October, according to a recent news release on the B.C. government's website.
Tam said in an interview that the boy's H5N1 strain is not the same genotype found in people who infected dairy cows in the United States.
Although there have been several outbreaks of avian influenza on dairy farms in multiple provinces, the virus has not been detected on any dairy farms in Canada.
How do we know that our dairy cows are not infected?
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is testing raw milk arriving at processing plants in each province for the avian influenza virus.
We also test pasteurized retail milk samples.
Tam said milk testing, similar to wastewater testing for viruses such as COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, will provide an “early warning” signal if H5N1 reaches Canadian dairy farms. He said it was intended to.
Even if H5N1 gets into milk, is it safe to drink?
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says yes, as long as the milk is pasteurized.
“In Canada, milk must be pasteurized before it can be sold. The pasteurization process kills harmful bacteria and viruses, including HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), making milk and dairy products safe to drink and eat.” ” states the CFIA website.
Is it safe to eat chicken, eggs, and beef?
Yes, it is possible as long as it is fully cooked.
Where is the infected poultry farm?
As of Nov. 13, there were 28 infected poultry stores in British Columbia, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
Shayan Sharif, a professor of pathology at Ontario Veterinary Medicine at the University of Guelph, said he believes the H5N1 virus will reach poultry farms in other provinces.
“I hope I'm proven wrong… but I think we'll probably head east in the not-too-distant future,” he told The Canadian Press.
What do you do if you have an H5N1 infection on your farm?
Farmers must notify the CFIA if they suspect that their birds or livestock are infected with avian influenza.
Sharif said all poultry on farms that test positive for H5N1 must be killed. But there's no need to kill the cow, he says.
The virus can be spread through direct contact with infected animals, but it can also spread through contaminated barns and other environments.
Mr Sharif said 'biosecurity' was one of the most important ways to stop the spread of avian influenza among farms.
This means workers must wear personal protective equipment and change clothing when entering or leaving farms where avian influenza has been detected.
It also means not sharing equipment between farms and cleaning and disinfecting trucks delivering supplies and feed, he said.
Sharif said he supports Finland's offer of avian influenza vaccines to farm workers.
Health Canada has approved three influenza vaccines that can be used to prevent H5N1 avian influenza.
Although these vaccines are not currently available here, Tam said public health officials are “very interested” in learning from Finland and that they are investigating the use of H5N1 vaccines as they monitor avian influenza activity in Canada. He said he is actively considering the possibility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage is supported through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/what-to-know-about-bird-flu-poultry-and-dairy-farms-1.7111323
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Where do you think I lost my legs?': Senator fires back at Trump's DOD pick
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source