Fact-check his views on health policy

BBC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated by Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health, a post that will oversee everything from medical research to food safety to public welfare programs. talk NPR interview President Kennedy said this week that President Trump gave him three “directions.” The goal is to eliminate “corruption” from health institutions, return them to “evidence-based science and medicine,” and “end the epidemic of chronic disease.” Some of Kennedy's own stated goals for the government are tied to misinformation, and many medical experts have serious concerns about his nomination, citing his views on vaccines and other health issues. It has been announced. On other issues, such as scrutiny of food processing and the use of additives, he has more support.

What does RFK Jr. say about vaccine safety?

President Kennedy said in an interview with NPR that the vaccine “will not be taken away from anyone.” He wants to improve the science around vaccine safety, but believes they are “hugely flawed” and wants good information so people can “make informed choices.” states. However, his criticism of the vaccine safety regime was roundly dismissed by experts. between kennedy denied He has said on several occasions that he opposes vaccines and that he and his children have been vaccinated, but has repeatedly made widely debunked claims about the harms of vaccines. One of his major false claims was repeated in 2023 fox news interviewit was “Autism is caused by vaccines.'' This theory was popularized by discredited British physician Andrew Wakefield. But Wakefield's 1998 study came later. retracted by the Lancet Medical journal. Since then, multiple studies conducted in many countries have shown that There is no link between vaccines and autism. Dr David Elliman, community child health consultant at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, said RFK Jr had perpetuated myths about vaccination with a “complete disregard for the evidence”. “If he's appointed and continues in the same way, it's a concern, not just for the U.S. vaccination program, but for similar programs around the world, and for health care in general,” Dr. Elliman said. “Vaccinations probably save more lives and are better studied than most, if not all, aspects of medicine. RFK Jr. will set this back and save countless lives, especially children. and may be responsible for the failure.”

Misleading claims about fluoride in drinking water

Fluorine – Recognized as a naturally occurring mineral. protect teeth from cavities – Added to water supplies in many countries, including the United States. 63% of the population uses fluoridated water. President Kennedy has campaigned against the practice for years, making the case in a recent speech. Post to X Trump said that as president, he would recommend that “every water system in America remove fluoride from public water.” next president told NBC Network: “Well, we haven't talked about it yet.” [Kennedy] I don't know about that yet, but I think it's okay. You know, it's possible. ” In a post to However, Professor Abhijit Banerjee, Head of Cariology and Surgical Dentistry at King's College London, said: 'The potential harmful effects of fluoride mentioned are is not associated with low levels of fluoride.” Kennedy said a California judge in September 2024 will recommend further research into potential harms following the release of a report linking high levels of fluoride exposure to lower IQ in children. He cited the judgment. However, this report turned out to be highly controversial. Dr Ray Rowley, from the British Fluoridation Association, said the judgment was “not a complete condemnation of fluoride; it was not a total condemnation of fluoride”. Rather, it indicated that EPA may investigate further to ensure adequate safety margins. ”

President Trump nominates vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. as secretary of health

What does he say about ultra-processed foods?

President Kennedy has been outspoken about his concerns about additives in food and how ultra-processed foods (UPFs) play a large role in many people's diets. In October he Said in X's post “Ultra-processed foods are causing the obesity epidemic.'' Kennedy also named the U.P.F. various medical conditions This includes cancer and mental health conditions in young adults. There is a growing body of evidence that these foods are bad for us, and recent studies have shown that many widespread health problems are linked to diet, including cancer, obesity, and depression. However, there is still no clear evidence that they are caused by UPF. . Dr Nerys Astbury, an expert on diet and obesity at the Nuffield School of Primary Health Care Sciences at the University of Oxford, said: 'Improving diets and reducing weight in the population will undoubtedly lead to the development of type-like symptoms. “We can reduce the number of people.” 2 The role of food processing in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and healthy diets is unclear. ” Dr. David Nunan of the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) says, “Multiple factors need to be considered, including a wide range of lifestyles, socioeconomic determinants, and access to health care.” Previous studies cannot reliably separate the individual effects of UPF from these other factors. ”

Reuters RFK Jr. ends his presidential campaign and endorses Trump

RFK Jr.'s claims about coronavirus have been widely criticized