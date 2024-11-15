Liquor, beer or wine? Your choice might predict how healthy you are





Atlas Coffee Club subscription

For coffee lovers, this subscription delivers premium coffee from around the world, complete with tasting notes and brewing tips. The company says it brings a new country's finest beans each month, keeping coffee breaks from getting mundane.

Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

An ideal companion for break-time reading or unwinding post-shift, this waterproof Kindle features adjustable lighting and a long-lasting battery, all in a compact design that slips easily into scrub pockets.

Starbucks or Dunkin gift card

You can't go wrong with this classic choice. The company says it brings a new country’s finest beans each month, keeping coffee breaks from getting mundane.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”NCDGTKQPBZB5HJMLEKTNQPBYRI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549851},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Kindle Paperwhite e-reader”},{“_id”:”7HWNTAM3VBBWXN7T4SRAHP42D4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549852},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An ideal companion for break-time reading or unwinding post-shift, this waterproof Kindle features adjustable lighting and a long-lasting battery, all in a compact design that slips easily into scrub pockets.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”WSAY32HX7JAZ5ARQQSTFSMEKSQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549853},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Starbucks or Dunkin gift card”},{“_id”:”OUZA52A6FFB3VCMEJ3WKH7U7YI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549854},”type”:”text”,”content”:”You can’t go wrong with this classic choice. Digital options make it easy to reload and use through their mobile apps.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”JMKJDYZAWVDDBFZPD37F5DHNZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549855},”type”:”header”,”content”:”HelloFresh meal kit subscription”},{“_id”:”7IUHQ6SDZRCWHBZUNC63W4BNYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731519549856},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After exhausting shifts, having preportioned ingredients and easy recipes delivered by HelloFresh helps maintain healthy eating habits without the stress of meal planning. Other meal services that would make a great gift include Hungryroot, Marley Spoon and UberEats gift cards.

Winc Wine subscription

This personalized wine service selects bottles based on individual taste preferences, offering a relaxing way to unwind after challenging workdays.

Capri Blue scented candles

Capri Blue candles transform any space into a spa-like escape. They comes in many sizes and fragrances to ensure lasting enjoyment and post-shift relaxation.

"They're great for use with a bubble bath, for relaxation time, or literally for all of the time," Jordan Humphries, RN, BSN, told Glamour. "Kind of one of those things that you might not want to splurge on for yourself, so that makes this an excellent gift."

Yeti Rambler straw mug

This vacuum-insulated mug keeps drinks cold for entire shifts. Its durable construction and leakproof lid prevent spills during hectic moments. When you’re desperately seeking relief, however, your medicine cabinet isn’t the only place to look. In fact, there are several natural remedies, many of which you may already have in your kitchen, that science supports as effective alternatives to over-the-counter medication.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”GKRZ3XSGLRB5ZDVBIATE5URMRI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:7,”comment”:”s”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224550},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Honey: Sweet relief”},{“_id”:”CTAA3KAH3BB7JJI6YPPCGS7SG4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224551},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to alleviating discomfort caused by a sore throat, research shows honey is just as effective in reducing coughing as dextromethorphan, a common cough suppressant.”},{“_id”:”FLLYPTBPZBACTAGDSR4SCBEFVI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224552},”type”:”text”,”content”:”However, it’s important to note that honey should never be given to infants under 12 months old because of the risk of botulism.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”44JALJDIKVH5PDTZD3XUFUVDZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:18,”comment”:”s”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224553},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Saltwater gargle: Simple yet effective”},{“_id”:”CTKST34BSVFPLBAWNPWWPEH42Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:13,”comment”:” salt water”},{“pos”:188,”comment”:” mix”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224554},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Gargling with saltwater has stood the test of time, offering natural relief by reducing inflammation and helping clear unwanted bacteria. For best results, follow Good RX’s recommendation: Mix half a teaspoon of salt into an 8-ounce glass of warm water, then gargle to soothe soreness and maintain throat health.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”UW4T7GAQYNC7VBM2E3KSUPHEJQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:15,”comment”:”a”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224555},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Chamomile tea: A soothing herbal option”},{“_id”:”764GY3A5HVCKLOH4VSLKFZU3K4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1731357224556},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chamomile isn’t just a calming bedtime tea — it also has therapeutic properties that can benefit a sore throat. Healthline highlighted chamomile’s anti-inflammatory effects, particularly for reducing swelling and pain. 