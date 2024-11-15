Oregon reports first H5 case in farm worker, California reports five more





What's happening today at the Oregon Health Authority? reported The state's first human H5 avian influenza case and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today reported Five farm workers have been infected, bringing the total number of infections since early October to 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Confirmed All cases bring the national total since the beginning of the year to 52. Oregon patient had previous exposure to sick poultry OHA said in a statement that the patient's illness was associated with the following symptoms: early epidemic An incident involving a commercial poultry farm in Clackamas County that housed 150,000 birds was confirmed on Oct. 24. County health officials were closely monitoring people involved in the outbreak, which led to the discovery of the disease. The patient's symptoms were mild and he has now fully recovered. OHA added that the patient and family contacts received antiviral treatment. No other human-to-human transmission has been reported. Cases in California include cases from Fresno and Madera counties. Two of California's latest cases appear to include two reported yesterday. Madera County is part of the state's Central Valley and is the epicenter of the dairy farm outbreak. in statementMadera County officials said the cases (one confirmed and one presumptive) involved people who had contact with sick dairy cows. Officials said the patients had mild symptoms, were being treated with antiviral drugs and were isolated at home. They also noted that there is no link between the two cases, suggesting only animal-to-human transmission is occurring in the state. The new cases reported by CDPH likely include new illnesses reported for the first time in Fresno County today. in statementthe Fresno County Department of Public Health announced that the resident had come into contact with infected dairy cows on the farm. The patient's symptoms are mild and he is being treated with antiviral drugs at home. California has recently reported a spate of large outbreaks at poultry farms, with five of the state's new cases linked to dairy farms, according to the CDC's latest tally. Virus spreads further in California's cattle and poultry In animals, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today confirmed three additional H5N1 outbreaks in California. dairy cowthe state total increased to 291 and the national total to 508 in 15 states. APHIS also confirmed three additional outbreaks at commercial facilities. poultry farm In California, broiler facilities and turkey producers in Fresno County and turkey farms in Merced County are involved.

