St. Louis officials say Rockwood Summit has nearly 70 E. coli cases.





The county health department announced 69 confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

FENTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Public Health Department. Escherichia coli outbreak Affects parents, students, and guests of Lockwood Summit High School. The ministry announced that as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 69 new cases had been confirmed. The person who tested positive for E. coli attended two separate events hosted by or catered through Andre's Banquet and Catering in partnership with Rockwood Summit High School, the department said. Officials said current details suggest the salad is the source of the illness, but they have not identified specific ingredients or have information about the nature or timing of the contamination. Andre's Banquets and Catering is cooperating with investigators, they said. “The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Dr. Kanika Cunningham, director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Our team, in collaboration with the Rockwood School District and other stakeholders, is working tirelessly to pinpoint the source of this outbreak and prevent further cases. We are committed to completing this important work.” We appreciate the district's cooperation and the community's patience.” on wednesday, Lockwood Summit High School Principal Emily McCown said the district was contacted by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health regarding the suspected E. coli infection. An email sent to parents said all involved food eaten at “end-of-season events,” and on Friday, district spokeswoman Mary LaPak said the second school He said the event was also under investigation. The email also said the district was putting in place “additional support” to deep clean schools. This cleaning included spraying classrooms and common areas, with a focus on all bathrooms and doorknobs. On Friday, LaPac told 5 On Your Side, “We are doing everything in our power to support our students, staff and families who are sick and hospitalized.” Public Health urges anyone with symptoms of E. coli infection, including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting, and fever, to seek immediate medical attention. Precautions such as proper hand washing and food safety practices remain important during this period. Symptoms usually begin two to five days after exposure and can last up to 10 days, the health department said. The agency also said at-risk groups could experience a serious complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, neurological damage and even death. The health department says if you think you may have an E. coli infection, call your health care provider right away. 5 On Your Side also spoke with medical experts in St. Louis about what to do if you think you're sick with E. coli. “If you have a fever, if you feel like you have a really bad flu-like illness, you need to see your doctor,” said Dr. Farin Manian, medical director and infectious disease physician at St. Louis Mercy Hospital. said. Manian said patients who end up in the hospital are usually “discharged successfully.” At Total Access Urgent Care in St. Louis, nurse Jennifer O'Donnell said she frequently treats E. coli patients, adding, “We can give them IV fluids, which help keep their kidneys functioning. We can check. We can also do stool cultures if needed. We can definitely give you antibiotics if warranted.”

