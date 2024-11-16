Health officials talk about the importance of vaccines and what Los Angeles County is doing right as measles cases surge worldwide





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When was the last time Southern California experienced a major disaster? measles The scare began in December 2014 with an outbreak that started at Disneyland and spread to seven states, Mexico and Canada. Global health experts are now concerned about an international surge. Last year, 10.3 million people were infected with measles worldwide. 20% increase compared to previous yearaccording to a newly released report from the World Health Organization. According to the report, nearly 107,500 people worldwide will die from measles in 2023, with children under five being the hardest hit. As for the threat here at home, Los Angeles County health officials are keeping a close eye. LAX is both a hub for international travel and a potential threat. measles. “Many people who were infected with measles had traveled to Los Angeles County,” said Nava Yeganeh, MD, MPH, medical director of vaccine-preventable diseases for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This means a lot at stake for those of us who live here. Yegane said Los Angeles County health officials alerted the public to the whereabouts of infected people five times between February and July. There were no secondary cases. Without vaccination, measles is highly contagious. “If you have 10 unvaccinated people in a room and you walk into that room with measles, nine of them will become infected,” she says. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and bloodshot eyes. more: What is measles? Symptoms, what you need to know about the vaccine & process According to the World Health Organization, vaccination programs have significantly reduced measles cases in the United States, but globally measles remains one of the leading causes of death among young children. The World Health Organization reports that the number of measles infections will surge to more than 10 million people in 2023, an increase of 20% from the previous year. In the United States, the CDC has reported 277 measles cases in 30 states this year, more than four times as many as last year. California has recorded 14 cases, with four cases expected in 2023. And in Los Angeles County, officials report zero cases in 2023 and one local case of measles so far this year. Yegane said the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is a valuable tool. Large number of kindergarten children Those who received the entire series. “Infection rates went down during the pandemic, but we've caught up. And now we're above 95%. If we want to achieve herd immunity, 95% is the threshold we want to maintain,” she said. The numbers represent parts of Los Angeles County with low vaccination rates. Measles is also dangerous for adults. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, check your state registry or contact your health care provider. Dr. Yegane said if you are traveling with an infant this holiday season, ask your pediatrician about MMR vaccination for children under 1 year of age.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/global-measles-cases-rise-health-officials-tell-us-what-la-county-is-doing-right-vaccine/15546618/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos