VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Not one, but two respiratory illnesses are making their way through Tennessee. Whooping cough and walking pneumonia. The number of pertussis cases in Tennessee this year is more than triple what it was this time last year, the CDC reports. When Stephanie Napodano's 12-year-old daughter got sick, she was told for days that it was just a virus. “She still had a high fever of 104 degrees and a severe headache,” Napodano said. They eventually got a diagnosis of mycoplasma, also known as “walking pneumonia,” but Dr. Buddy Creech of Vanderbilt University Medical Center said more cases are occurring in Tennessee. “Mycoplasma can be the cause of illnesses that do not improve with conventional antibiotics, such as those used for pneumonia, especially in children,” Dr. Creech said. That is also what happened to her son Lailad Vasu Gul, who is being treated for pneumonia but is not getting better. He also had walking pneumonia. “They switched him to the Z-Pack, and he responded right away, was energetic and much better,” Basu Gall said. Doctors say part of the reason whooping cough is so prevalent now is low vaccination rates. “Make sure your kids are vaccinated. It's the best way to prevent serious infections, even infections overall. That's number one. And number two, it's the best way to prevent whooping cough and infections. “I think it's important to recognize that whooping cough looks like a cold and then looks like a typical cough illness,” Dr. Creech said. Dr. Creech says if your child's symptoms don't improve with regular treatment, one of the respiratory infections may be the culprit. It is important to know when they are prevalent so you can be aware of the symptoms. “We need to think about these two infections, whooping cough and walking pneumonia, so we can adjust treatment,” Dr. Creech said. The best thing you can do to avoid whooping cough is to get vaccinated. There is no vaccine for walking pneumonia, so his best advice is to wash your hands. Copyright 2024 WSMV. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

