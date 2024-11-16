The number of new syphilis and gonorrhea cases declines, slowing the U.S. sexually transmitted disease epidemic





Share on Pinterest In the United States, the number of new cases of chlamydia and syphilis may be stabilizing, while the number of gonorrhea cases has declined for the second year in a row. Alyssa Pointer of The Washington Post via Getty Images After decades of increasing rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States, they appear to be leveling off, according to the latest statistics from the CDC.

Significant disparities in sexually transmitted infections persist in specific populations, with adolescents, gay men, and black people bearing much of the burden. On the other hand, there are cases such as the following syphiliscontaining reports of various stages of the disease, congenital syphilis continued to grow. Still, the number of syphilis cases has decreased significantly compared to the previous year. Last year, more than 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported. The majority (1.6 million) had chlamydia, followed by gonorrhea (600,000) and syphilis (209,000). Overall, the total number of STIs decreased by 1.8% between 2022 and 2023. Although the number of new infections for the three most common sexually transmitted diseases – gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis – remains at or near record levels, experts are cautiously optimistic about the CDC's new data. “We are at an inflection point in the epidemic. This report is encouraging on many fronts, but it also shows that we have much work to do.” Dr. Bradley Stoner, The director of STD prevention at the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention told Healthline. “There are still many sexually transmitted diseases in the United States, and they are not evenly distributed,” he said. Stoner noted that the data supports disparities in disease burden. Prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is not evenly distributed, and certain groups such as gay and bisexual men, black people, and young people (15 to 24 years old) are disproportionately affected.

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease that can cause serious health problems including nerve and brain damage, remains the most pressing concern for doctors, especially congenital syphilis, where the disease spreads to the baby during pregnancy. Syphilis cases increased by 1% in 2023, down more than 10% from the previous year and the first significant decline since 2001. However, nearly 210,000 cases have still been reported in the United States, the highest number since 1950. “I think the most important part of this report is the fact that the increase in syphilis cases has decreased. The fact that the overall syphilis incidence rate has only increased by one point. That's really profound. ” David Weismiller, MD, ScM, Professor of Family and Community Medicine at UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine told Healthline. Additionally, nearly 4,000 cases of congenital syphilis were reported in 2023, the highest number of cases since 1992. Of these, 279 were infections related to congenital syphilis. stillbirth and infant death. Dr. Jake Scott, Stanford University Clinical Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases said the statistics on congenital syphilis are “alarming.” “Congenital syphilis should never, ever exist. No child should die from syphilis. It's very easy to prevent,” Scott told Healthline.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae and spread through genital contact and body fluids. This sexually transmitted disease can infect not only the genitals, but also the rectum, eyes, throat, mouth, and female reproductive tract. Although there may be no symptoms, common symptoms of gonorrhea include: painful urination and secretions from the penis or vagina. The disease declined to historic lows in 2009, but then increased for more than a decade. According to CDC data, 2023 marked the second consecutive year of declines in gonorrhea in the United States, with a 9.2% decline from 2021 to 2022 and a 7.7% decline from 2022 to 2023. Chlamydia is also a bacterial sexually transmitted disease that is often asymptomatic but can cause permanent damage to a woman's reproductive system if left untreated. Difficult or impossible to become pregnant. Symptoms include painful urination and vaginal discharge. Cases of the disease have been increasing for about 20 years, except for a short, unexplained drop from 2011 to 2013. Chlamydia cases Decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic rates of other sexually transmitted diseases were similar, but have since recovered. Experts believe this decline has more to do with the lack of sexual health resources at the time, such as screening for diseases, than with changes in sexual behavior. “As society reopened, sexually transmitted infections rose above pre-COVID levels, and we believe that what happened was a lack of clinical care because most sexually transmitted disease clinics were closed. Stoner said. The latest data shows that chlamydia has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the authors of the CDC report caution that this may be an effect of a decline in chlamydia testing.

It is too early to tell whether 2023 will begin a new downward trend in sexually transmitted infections in the United States. Experts emphasized the need for more resources, especially regarding sexually transmitted disease education and testing and safe sex practices. “One of the goals of our field is to destigmatize sexually transmitted infections so that people can feel free to get the tests they want or need, and that clinicians can have those conversations with their patients. “That's what we do,” Stoner said. Mr Scott said the report was “encouraging” but disparities in care needed to be addressed. “Nearly half of sexually transmitted disease cases are in people aged 15 to 24, which clearly shows that we are failing to provide effective sex education to those age groups. We don't provide enough resources in terms of education as well as regular testing and testing. process” he pointed out. “It's basically like a morning-after pill for sexually transmitted infections…and it's clearly very effective in reducing the transmission rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis,” Scott added. “STIs often spread without awareness and without any symptoms, so when people are sexually active, especially with multiple partners, If not, Use barrier protectionIf you mean condoms, that's the only way to diagnose, so regular screening tests are essential,” Scott said.

The three most common sexually transmitted diseases in the United States – chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis – remain at or near record levels, but may level off, according to a new CDC report. Data shows that 2023 marked a two-year decline in gonorrhea and chlamydia cases before returning to pre-pandemic levels. Although the incidence of syphilis and congenital syphilis remains alarmingly high, the number of new infections in 2023 will only increase by 1%, down about 10% from the previous year. Condom use (or other barrier protection) and regular testing remain the two most effective tools for STI prevention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/sti-epidemic-slows-syphilis-gonorrhea-cases-fall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

