Optical biosensor rapidly detects monkeypox virus





A new variant of human mpox has claimed the lives of around 5% of people reported to have been infected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 2023, many of them children. It has since spread to several other countries. Additionally, another, but less deadly, mpox variant has been responsible for an outbreak that has spread to more than 100 countries since 2022. Rapid and cost-effective diagnostic tools are urgently needed to control the spread of mpox and prepare for infectious diseases. the possibility of a future global pandemic; Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and Boston University have developed an optical biosensor that can rapidly detect monkeypox, the virus that causes mpox. This technology could allow clinicians to diagnose diseases at the point of treatment, rather than waiting for test results. This study was published on November 14, 2024. Biosensors and bioelectronics. In the clinic, symptoms of smallpox, such as fever, pain, rash, and lesions, are similar to those of many other viral infections. Therefore, it is not easy for clinicians to distinguish monkeypox from these other diseases just by looking at the patient. PCR tests are expensive, require a laboratory, and can take days or weeks for results. A Boston University lab has developed an optical biosensor to detect viruses that cause diseases such as Ebola and the new coronavirus. The researchers used samples taken from lesions of patients with laboratory-confirmed mpox infections. They briefly incubated the samples with a monoclonal monkeypox antibody that binds to proteins on the surface of the virus. The virus-antibody complex was then transferred to a small chamber on the surface of a silicon chip on the sensor that had been treated to immobilize these nanoparticles. Shining red and blue light at precise wavelengths onto the chip at the same time caused interference, resulting in a slightly different response in the presence of virus antibody nanoparticles. They used a color camera to detect this tiny signal and count individual particles with high sensitivity. The biosensor assay easily distinguished mpox samples from these other viruses within 2 minutes.

