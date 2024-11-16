Clade I mpox: authorities report first U.S. case of new virulent strain in California





SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Officials on Saturday confirmed the first U.S. case of a new, more virulent strain of MPOX, clade Impox, in the Bay Area. San Mateo County health officials confirmed to ABC7 that the patient resides in the county. The person diagnosed with clade I mpox had recently traveled from East Africa, where mpox remains endemic. The person was treated at a local medical facility and released, according to the CDC. The person is isolated at home and his symptoms are improving. The state and CDC are working to identify and trace potential contacts. Clade II mpox has been prevalent in the United States since major outbreaks in 2022 and 2023. Recent outbreaks in Africa are caused by clade I, which is known to cause more severe disease. “Clade II mpox has been prevalent in the United States since 2022, but clade I mpox has not been previously reported in the United States. Historically, clade I mpox has been associated with more severe illness and death than clade II mpox. It’s causing it.” The San Mateo County Health Department made the announcement on its website. The San Mateo County Health Department said it is assisting the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control with tracing and notifying potentially infected close contacts. more: Bay Area health experts say it's still too early to worry about the latest mpox variant Currently, 108 cases of less severe clade II mpox have been reported in San Mateo County, according to the county health department. Officials said the risk to the public remains very low, writing: “There is currently no concern or evidence that mpox clade I is widespread among individuals in San Mateo County or any other region of the United States.” There is. People with certain risk factors should contact their health care provider about vaccination and take steps to reduce exposure. Related: WHO declares mpox outbreak in Africa a global health emergency Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease related to the now-eradicated smallpox virus. According to the WHO, it can be transmitted through close contact such as touching, kissing, and sex, as well as through contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, and needles. Initial symptoms are usually flu-like, including fever, chills, fatigue, headache, and muscle weakness, often followed by a painful and itchy rash that crusts over several weeks as raised lesions. Disappear. The CDC says people can protect themselves from MPOX by avoiding contact with people with symptoms and contaminated materials such as clothing, bedding, sex toys, and toothbrushes. Two doses of the mpox vaccine are recommended for eligible individuals. more: CDC advisors vote to recommend routine mpox vaccine to prevent high-risk infections For more information about mpox, please visit: California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subtype responsible for most of the ongoing epidemic, clade Ib, is relatively new. Travel-associated mpox clade Ib cases have been reported in Germany, India, Kenya, Sweden, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and the United Kingdom. Some countries outside Africa have also reported cases of community transmission. “All recent travel-associated clade I mpox cases outside Africa are believed to be due to subclade Ib. There have been no deaths associated with these cases, and some available data indicate that they are relatively mild. “The disease course has been detailed,” the CDC said on Saturday. CNN contributed to this report

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/post/clade-mpox-officials-report-1st-us-case-new-aggressive-strain-california/15551174/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos