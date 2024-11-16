US health officials report first case of new strain of mpox in traveler





new york – Health officials announced Saturday that they had confirmed the first case of the virus in the United States. New shape of mpox it was first seen Eastern Congo. The California Department of Public Health said the person had traveled to East Africa and was treated in Northern California upon returning. His symptoms are improving and the risk to the public is low. The state health department said the person is in isolation at home and health care workers are contacting close contacts as a precaution. Mpox It is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. It is endemic in some parts of Africa, where people are infected through bites from rodents and small animals. Mild symptoms include fever, chills, and body aches. In more severe cases, lesions may occur on the face, hands, chest, and genitals. At the beginning of this year, Scientists have reported that a new form of mpox has emerged in Africa and is transmitted through close contact, including sex. It was widely transmitted to East and Central Africa. But the spread of confirmed cases among travelers outside the continent was very limited, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the World Health Organization, more than 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported since late September alone. The majority of them were in three African countries: Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, traveler cases of the new mpox strain have been reported in Germany, India, Kenya, Sweden, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom. Health officials said earlier this month that the situation in Congo appeared to be stabilizing. The Africa CDC estimates that at least 3 million doses of mpox vaccine are needed to stop the spread in Congo, and another 7 million doses are needed in other parts of Africa. The main causes of infection are sexual transmission and close contact between children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable groups. The current outbreak is different from the global mpox outbreak in 2022, when gay and bisexual men made up the majority of cases. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/us-health-officials-report-1st-case-new-form-115934226 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos