New data shows efforts to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases are workingExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We have good news for you. Efforts to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases have proven effective. New data from the federal government shows sexually transmitted disease cases are on the decline. NPR's Will Stone joins us. Will, thank you so much for being with us.

WILL STONE, BYLINE: Of course, Scott.

SIMON: Can you tell us something about these latest numbers?

STONE: So this report focused on cases of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea over the last year. Across the United States, more than 2.4 million people were infected with these three sexually transmitted diseases. This corresponds to a slight decrease of approximately 2% compared to 2022. So we're not talking about big year-to-year changes. But to put this into context, Scott, infections have risen to historic highs in recent years. Overall, it has increased by about 90% over the past 20 years. This means that the fact that the number of infections now appears to be declining is actually very encouraging.

SIMON: Do we understand why things are improving?

STONE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still sorting through the data and trying to figure it out. A few things stand out. Gonorrhea cases have declined for the second year in a row. Syphilis also appears to be on the decline after years of significant increases. This is what Dr. Bradley Stoner from the CDC told me.

BRADLEY STONER: I think the work that's being done in communities across the country is showing effectiveness in prevention. Although some effects are beginning to appear, there is still a huge amount of work to be done. We can't waste momentum.

Stone: When you look at who is most affected, some trends are clear. People in their teens to mid-20s account for about half of those infected. Men who have sex with men are disproportionately affected. There are also racial disparities, with new infections disproportionately affecting Black Americans.

SIMON: Dr. Stoner mentioned prevention efforts. What exactly are they like?

STONE: So this is work that is done at the health department and at the local level. Education and awareness, access to testing and treatment, and the number of people working on the front lines of public health are increasing. They are known as experts in disease intervention. Essentially, they investigate outbreaks and help patients navigate the healthcare system. David Harvey believes they played a big role in this improvement. He heads the National Coalition of STD Directors, which the CDC now calls STI, and says there was funding from Congress to support this workforce several years ago in response to the coronavirus. As a result, it has also benefited sexually transmitted disease prevention efforts.

David Harvey: We see this as a significant investment of additional capital. And I don't think this will last (ph).

STONE: So without further investment, he expects the numbers to rise again. And he points out that base funding for the CDC for sexually transmitted disease prevention is half of what they thought it would be. He said there were very worrying trends, particularly when it came to congenital syphilis, with literally thousands of babies being born with syphilis each year.

SIMON: Given the changes in Washington, D.C., do you foresee this work continuing?

Stone: Yeah. Obviously, Scott, there are questions about funding priorities in the new Congress and administration, especially in the area of ​​public health. However, the first Trump administration was concerned about this issue. In fact, we launched the Ending HIV Initiative and developed the first federal STI action plan. This plan will be updated. So while there will undoubtedly be fights over the budget, Harvey is cautiously optimistic that it will be a bipartisan effort.

SIMONExBulletin's Will Stone. thanks so much.

Stone: Thank you.

