A safe and effective first-line option for left atrial appendage closure for AF ablation patients

Important points: OPTION is a head-to-head trial comparing left atrial appendage closure with Watchman FLX and anticoagulation after ablation for atrial fibrillation.

These strategies resulted in equivalent thromboembolic prophylaxis over 3 years.

These strategies resulted in equivalent thromboembolic prophylaxis over 3 years. CHICAGO — In the OPTION trial, left atrial appendage closure resulted in improved bleeding outcomes while providing similar thromboembolic protection compared to oral anticoagulation in patients undergoing ablation for atrial fibrillation. OPTION is left atrial appendage (LAA) closure; Watchman FLX Device (Boston Scientific) and oral anticoagulation therapy for AF patients undergoing catheter-based ablation; Ousama Wazni, MD, MBA; Vice Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic spoke at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.





Researchers say oral anticoagulation is recommended after AF ablation for patients at high risk of stroke, but data regarding the use of LAA closure are lacking. The OPTION trial enrolled 1,600 patients at moderate to high risk of stroke who underwent atrial fibrillation ablation for atrial fibrillation (mean age 70 years, 34% female, mean CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score, 3.5). The study was conducted at 106 sites in 10 countries. Osama Wazni

Patients underwent catheter ablation (59.4% radiofrequency ablation, 33.2% cryoablation) 90 to 180 days before randomization to LAA closure or oral anticoagulation. After LAA closure, patients received oral anticoagulants and aspirin for 90 days, followed by aspirin alone for 12 months. Patients assigned oral anticoagulation therapy started or continued the approved drug at the discretion of the treating physician. 95% of patients were using non-warfarin anticoagulants, most commonly apixaban (59%; Eliquis, Bristol Myers Squibb/Pfizer) or rivaroxaban (27%; Xarelto; Janssen/Bayer). Ta. Results are reported here and published simultaneously New England Medical Journal. 36th month: The primary safety endpoint, events (including non-procedure-related major bleeding or clinically unrelated major bleeding), occurred in 8.5% of the LAA closure group and 18.1% of the oral anticoagulation group (HR = 0.44; 95% CI, 0.33- 0.59; P < .001 advantage).

Primary efficacy endpoint events (including a composite of death from any cause, such as stroke or systemic embolism) occurred in 5.3% of the LAA closure group and 5.8% of the oral anticoagulation group (HR = 0.91; 95% CI, 0.59- 1.39; P < .001 (for noninferiority); and

The secondary endpoint, major bleeding, occurred in 3.9% in the LAA closure group and 5% in the oral anticoagulation group (HR = 0.77; 95% CI, 0.48-1.24; P < .001 (for non-inferiority). Wazni said the two strategies provided equivalent thromboembolic protection at 36 months. When the researchers looked at individual components of the primary efficacy outcomes, ischemic stroke occurred in 1.3% of those in the oral anticoagulation group versus 1.2% in the LAA closure group, and systemic embolism occurred in 0.3% versus 0.1%. each occurred. According to the results, device- or procedure-related complications occurred in 23 patients. “Compared to catheter ablation, it is confusing whether a particular complication is attributable to left atrial appendage closure when these procedures are performed simultaneously, but pericardial tamponade is the most serious procedure-related complication. occurred in 0.3% of patients assigned to undergo left atrial appendage closure and 0.7% assigned to receive oral anticoagulation. “The low complication rate is consistent with advances in device technology,” Wazni et al. wrote. N.E.J.M. Forty percent of patients underwent simultaneous ablation and LAA closure, defined as within 10 days after randomization. This has the potential to reduce procedural risks and recovery time for patients, Wazni said during his presentation. The researchers noted that the OPTION trial has several limitations. pulsed field ablation At that time, patients with left ventricular ejection fraction <30% were excluded and it was an open-label design. “Watchman FLX is safe and effective as a first-line option for atrial fibrillation ablation patients, with similar thromboembolic protection and superior bleeding outcomes compared to oral anticoagulation,” Wazni concluded. Ta. reference:

