Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study

If you sit for most of the day, even moderate exercise may not be able to reverse the health risks of prolonged sitting, according to a new study published in the journal PLoS ONE.

The study involved people aged 28 to 49 who spend an average of 8.5 hours or more sitting each day. Even if the participants met the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, they still had higher body mass index (BMI) and elevated total cholesterol.

However, those who spent 30 minutes People who did strenuous exercise every day, such as running, playing basketball or swimming laps, had cholesterol levels that were the same as those of sedentary people and those five years younger.

For young adults, vigorous activity appears to be most helpful in offsetting the harms of sitting for long periods of time, he said. Ryan Bruelman, Mississippi Statean author of the study and a doctoral candidate in the Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at the University of California, Riverside.

Sitting for too long can not only harm your lower back, but it can also accelerate the aging process.

“If you don't move throughout the day, your muscles won't be able to do their job of helping you remove blood sugar levels and break down fats in your blood.” Dr. Keith Diaza board-certified exercise physiologist and associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, told Berrywell.

According to a study published in It seems expensive. JAMA network open.

One in four American adults sits for at least eight hours each day. If you fall into this group, what can you do to reduce the risks associated with sitting most of the day?

Observe how much time you spend sitting each day

Exercise is important, but reducing the amount of time you sit is key to reducing the risks associated with sedentary behavior. Research published in American Heart Association Journal Researchers found that older women who sit for 11 to 12 hours per day are still at increased risk of heart disease and death, even if they are physically active.

“People can be very active or very sedentary, for example, walking, running, or going to the gym every day, while spending 10 hours a day on work and leisure. Some people may be sitting longer than that.” Steve Nguyen, PhD, MPHis a postdoctoral fellow in the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Geriatric Sciences at the University of California, San Diego, and the study's lead author.

Getting up from your desk isn't always easy. However, if possible, try incorporating work movements into your daily life. Get up and move around while on the phone, schedule a walking meeting with colleagues, or consider a treadmill or bike desk.

“Sedentary behavior should definitely be reduced,” Nguyen says.

Take a 1-minute walk every hour

Standing desks may seem like a good solution to sitting all day, but standing for long periods of time can also come with risks, a recent study published in the journal It has become. International Journal of Epidemiology.

The study found that standing instead of sitting doesn't necessarily reduce your risk of heart disease. In fact, it may increase your chances of developing varicose veins and orthostatic hypotension (low blood pressure that causes dizziness and fainting).

“You have to find a way to move around during the day. There's no question that it's healthier to move than to sit. So if you want to do something, sit Try dividing up your time by walking instead of standing,” Diaz said.

A study conducted last year by Diaz found that getting up from your desk and taking a five-minute walk every 30 minutes can have a positive effect on blood sugar and blood pressure.

“For a lot of people, that's a really difficult ask,” Diaz said. “Even at the lowest dose we tested (one minute of physical activity every hour), blood pressure dropped by 4 to 5 points. Even if you continue every hour, you still get some health benefits. .”