Nearly 70 people infected with E. coli at high school event, several hospitalized





FENTON, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – In Missouri, nearly 70 high school students and their parents were infected with E. coli and several were hospitalized after two school-related incidents. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the illnesses stemmed from two off-campus events involving students at Lockwood Summit High School in suburban St. Louis. One of the events was an end-of-season banquet. It is unclear what the second event was. The health department is investigating the E. coli outbreak and has confirmed that the school itself is not the source, but school officials are taking special measures to deep clean the campus. officials said. The banquet was hosted by Andre's Banquets and Catering, but it has not yet been determined which food was contaminated. The company is cooperating with the health department. Michel Dubruyer said his 16-year-old son, Nolan, started having diarrhea and convulsions on Tuesday. After he experienced an alarming change in his diarrhea, she took him to the emergency room at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. “When it started to bleed, I started getting worried. So I called the doctor this morning and he said his advice was definitely to take him to the ER,” she said. . DuBruillet said her son attended the end-of-season banquet on Nov. 7 with other students. According to the Rockwood Summit High School band. calendarit was the night the band banquet was held. “Many of his friends are not feeling well and some are currently hospitalized,” Dubruyer said. The health department said 69 students and parents fell ill between the two events, and that number is still rising. Amanda Brzozowski is a senior epidemiologist at the agency and is leading the investigation to determine the cause. “There are several strains that make people sick, and this particular strain can make people severely ill,” she says. The Lockwood School District released the following statement on Thursday: “On November 13, Lockwood was notified by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health that several cases of E. coli infections affecting students and parents at Lockwood Summit High School are suspected to be related to off-campus events. We are working with STLDPH to inform all staff and families of students who attended the event that they may have been infected, what symptoms to watch for, and if they develop symptoms. has notified you to contact your healthcare provider immediately. As an additional precaution, we sent additional members of our facilities team to perform a deep cleaning of Lockwood Summit High that evening. This included spraying classrooms and common areas, paying particular attention to disinfecting all bathrooms and doorknobs. The health of our staff and students is always our top priority and we appreciate our partnership with county health officials to ensure their health and safety. ” Symptoms of E. coli usually begin two to five days after exposure and can last five to 10 days, according to the health department. The most common E. coli infection symptoms include severe diarrhea (often bloody) and painful abdominal pain. Anyone who thinks they may have been infected with E. coli is advised to contact their doctor. Copyright 2024 KMOV (via Gray Local Media, Inc.). all rights reserved.

