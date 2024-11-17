Connect with us

Participate with intention and don't log off social media, UBC experts advise

When it comes to psychological well-being in the digital age, UBC professor Dr. Amori Mikami thinks it might be better to be intentional.

Mr. Asori Mikami, professor at British Columbia State University. Photo credit: Arlen Redekopf /PNG

Is it possible to reduce the damage caused by social media by engaging in other ways rather than completely disengaging?

When it comes to psychological well-being in the digital age, University of BC professor Amori Mikami thinks it might be better to lean in rather than log off.

Mr. Mikami says that “quality over quantity'' is the way to do this.

Mikami is the author of a new study published in the journal. Journal of Experimental Psychology This study investigates whether reducing social media use or improving the way social media is used improves the psychological well-being of 17- to 29-year-olds.

The harm that social media use has on young people is well-documented, and issues associated with the use of social media and digital technology include depression, anxiety, poor body image, bullying, and more.

Until now, the main tools for controlling social media use have been abstinence, which involves logging off, deleting apps, quitting completely, and using timers.

For digital natives (those born and raised in the age of digital technology), complete abstinence may not be realistic or helpful.

“Quiting social media, fasting, or taking a break won't work for everyone,” Mikami says. “What I wanted to know was, 'Are there other options to use technology more intelligently to maximize the benefits and minimize the downsides?'”

Mikami's research shows that changing the way you use social media may be better than eliminating it completely.

Mikami said social media has positive aspects such as connecting with friends, family and peers, which can reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Mikami studied a control group that continued with their usual daily routine, an abstinent group that stopped using social media completely, and a “tips and tricks” group that used social media more intentionally and logged out of social media sites that made them feel sick. I looked into the group. And focus on feeling better.

“We told them to surround themselves with social relationships that bring them joy and positive connections, such as family, friends, acquaintances and loved ones,” Mikami said.

Abstainers reported some benefits, such as reduced depression and anxiety, while the group who used social media more intentionally reported lower levels of loneliness, fear of missing out, and effects on mental health. They were the only group to report significant relief.

“Social media is a product and a business,” Mikami says. “How do they make money? It depends on keeping you on the platform as long as possible. It's a built-in trap of comparing yourself to others and doom scrolling. It’s very easy to fall into this.”

Taking advantage of the positive aspects of social media is the way to stay healthy without missing out.

“The positive is social connections, staying in touch with friends and family who care about you,” Mikami said. “You can deepen friendships, relationships, and maintain bonds with people you know and love. This is especially true for people with minority and stigmatized identities, where finding social support is critical It is especially important for

Mikami offers some tips to help users “lean in” without logging out.

1. Before you log on, take a moment to think about what you are doing and what you want to do. Ask, “Am I procrastinating?” Or are you connecting with your loved ones?

2. Pay attention to how sites, platforms, or people make you feel when you spend time online. Unfollow accounts that make you feel anxious or stressed.

3. Lean into the good: Use social networks to maintain or deepen relationships and actively engage with people you want to build bonds with.

