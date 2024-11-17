Participate with intention and don't log off social media, UBC experts advise

When it comes to psychological well-being in the digital age, UBC professor Dr. Amori Mikami thinks it might be better to be intentional. Photo credit: Arlen Redekopf / PNG

Article content Is it possible to reduce the damage caused by social media by engaging in other ways rather than completely disengaging? When it comes to psychological well-being in the digital age, University of BC professor Amori Mikami thinks it might be better to lean in rather than log off. Mr. Mikami says that “quality over quantity'' is the way to do this. Mikami is the author of a new study published in the journal. Journal of Experimental Psychology This study investigates whether reducing social media use or improving the way social media is used improves the psychological well-being of 17- to 29-year-olds.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

This content is only for subscribers Subscribe today to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Get unlimited access to articles from across Canada, online, in one account.

Get exclusive access to the Vancouver Sun ePaper. This is an electronic replica of the print version and can be shared, downloaded and commented on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles like the New York Times crossword. Subscribe to unlock more articles Subscribe today to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Get unlimited access to articles from across Canada, online, in one account.

Get exclusive access to the Vancouver Sun ePaper. This is an electronic replica of the print version and can be shared, downloaded and commented on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles such as the New York Times crossword. Register/Sign in to unlock more articles Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience. One account gives you access to articles across Canada.

Share your thoughts in the comments and join the conversation.

Enjoy additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Read this article for free. Sign up to unlock it. Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience. Access articles across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts in the comments and join the conversation

Enjoy additional articles every month

Receive email updates from your favorite authors Sign in or create an account or

Article content The harm that social media use has on young people is well-documented, and issues associated with the use of social media and digital technology include depression, anxiety, poor body image, bullying, and more. Until now, the main tools for controlling social media use have been abstinence, which involves logging off, deleting apps, quitting completely, and using timers. For digital natives (those born and raised in the age of digital technology), complete abstinence may not be realistic or helpful. “Quiting social media, fasting, or taking a break won't work for everyone,” Mikami says. “What I wanted to know was, 'Are there other options to use technology more intelligently to maximize the benefits and minimize the downsides?'” Mikami's research shows that changing the way you use social media may be better than eliminating it completely. Mikami said social media has positive aspects such as connecting with friends, family and peers, which can reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness. Mikami studied a control group that continued with their usual daily routine, an abstinent group that stopped using social media completely, and a “tips and tricks” group that used social media more intentionally and logged out of social media sites that made them feel sick. I looked into the group. And focus on feeling better.

sunrise Start your day with a roundup of news and opinion focused on B.C. By signing up, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for registering! Welcome email is being sent. If you can't find it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Sunrise will be arriving in your inbox soon. There was a problem signing up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content “We told them to surround themselves with social relationships that bring them joy and positive connections, such as family, friends, acquaintances and loved ones,” Mikami said. Abstainers reported some benefits, such as reduced depression and anxiety, while the group who used social media more intentionally reported lower levels of loneliness, fear of missing out, and effects on mental health. They were the only group to report significant relief. “Social media is a product and a business,” Mikami says. “How do they make money? It depends on keeping you on the platform as long as possible. It's a built-in trap of comparing yourself to others and doom scrolling. It’s very easy to fall into this.” Taking advantage of the positive aspects of social media is the way to stay healthy without missing out. “The positive is social connections, staying in touch with friends and family who care about you,” Mikami said. “You can deepen friendships, relationships, and maintain bonds with people you know and love. This is especially true for people with minority and stigmatized identities, where finding social support is critical It is especially important for

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content Mikami offers some tips to help users “lean in” without logging out. 1. Before you log on, take a moment to think about what you are doing and what you want to do. Ask, “Am I procrastinating?” Or are you connecting with your loved ones? 2. Pay attention to how sites, platforms, or people make you feel when you spend time online. Unfollow accounts that make you feel anxious or stressed. 3. Lean into the good: Use social networks to maintain or deepen relationships and actively engage with people you want to build bonds with. [email protected] Recommendations from the editorial department TikTok's Vancouver office closure is a big blow to employees and content creators Calvin White: App warnings won't keep kids off social media

Article content