First known U.S. case of more severe mpox strain found in California





First U.S. case of more severe mpox strain reported in California Updated: November 17, 2024 7:15am PST The California Department of Public Health on Saturday reported the first known case of the new mpox strain in the United States. The person identified as mpox was treated in San Mateo County and is currently recovering in isolation at home, according to CDPH. They recently traveled to Africa, where clade I strains are prevalent in eastern and central regions, according to CDPH. Health officials say mpox clade I has historically caused more severe disease than clade II and has been prevalent in California and the United States since 2022. The risk to the public remains low and MPOX is spreading across the state and country, health officials say. NBC Bay Area's Natalie Vera spoke with an infectious disease expert about what families should know. The more aggressive MPOX virus has entered the United States, with patient zero in the Bay Area, and the San Mateo County Public Health Department announced it is responding to a clade 1 case. MPOX is a new strain known to cause more severe disease and death than clade 2. But doctors say there's no need to worry. The risk to the general public is low. The San Mateo County Health Department said the case is linked to an ongoing outbreak in Central and East Africa, where local patients had recently traveled. Health leaders said the symptoms were mild and the patient was recovering and isolating at home. The original strain was called Clade One in the 70s. It really comes from animals and why this is a problem is because it mutates from person to person. Another phylogenetic clade 2 has been detected in the United States since 2022. The phylogenetic clade identified in 2022 is primarily restricted to men who have sex with men. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the symptoms of both variants are the same. About four to seven days after exposure, people experience flu-like symptoms, including headaches, muscle aches, and fever, and then about two to three days later, the boils that people have known since 2022 start to develop. It occurs when it is in close contact with a part of the body, usually the arm, face, or genital area. Dr. Chin Hong recommends that certain people, primarily men who have sex with men, get vaccinated and that if they receive one dose, they should always get a second dose. And San Mateo County health leaders say they're doing contact tracing as we speak. mpox samples collected from travelers will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further laboratory testing.

