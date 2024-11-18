AARP Partnership Aims to Pinpoint Dementia Risk Factors





AARP is partnering with two public health organizations to identify risk factors for dementia and stop the disease before it occurs. The collaboration, which launched Friday, is known as the Dementia Risk Reduction Project and includes AARP, the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (ADDI), and the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Two-thirds of Americans have at least one serious underlying risk factor. dementia The disease affects more than 55 million people worldwide, including at least 6 million in the United States. Although research is ongoing, much is still unknown about factors that may influence the risk of dementia, including environment, health, and lifestyle. ADDI, a coalition of organizations working to find easier ways to share data and tools, and IHME, an independent health research organization, will collaborate with AARP on this project. This initiative identifies impacts such as air pollution. alcohol usedepression, diabeteshigh BMI, hearing losshigh blood pressure, low education, physical inactivity, social isolation, smoking, and traumatic brain injury vary by state in how these factors correlate with dementia risk. This research will help both consumers and policy makers address dementia risk in their communities. See how AARP is fighting for you AARP is a strong advocate for issues important to people ages 50 and older. read more About how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country. “We can use this information to promote healthier brains and help people lower their risk, potentially delaying the onset of dementia and promoting healthy aging. ,” said Sarah Locke, AARP's senior vice president for policy and executive director of the Global Council on Brain Health. statement. “This study aims to give older Americans more quality time with their loved ones.” AARP hopes to gain new information through this novel research initiative and share information to reduce risk, Locke said. Growing evidence suggests that reducing risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors may reduce the risk of cognitive decline, reduce the risk of dementia, and protect cognitive health. I am.

