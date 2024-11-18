Guam also currently bans the hatching of live poultry or eggs from Hawaii due to avian influenza. news





Guam is also currently banning the import of poultry from Hawaii following recent reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases detected in Hawaii. At the same time, the Guam Department of Agriculture's Animal Health Division is asking islanders to report any unusual mortality in poultry or wild bird populations. “A single dead bird is nothing to worry about, but if multiple birds die, more than five at a time, report it to Animal Health at (671) 300-7966 or contact your local veterinarian, Mariana Turner. Reports must be emailed to Dr. [email protected]'' said a local agent. Guam Agriculture announced Monday that it is expanding its poultry ban to include all live poultry imports and hatching eggs from Hawaii, effective immediately. “This ban only applies to live poultry and hatchling eggs, as there is no threat to poultry products such as edible meat or eggs. “Fahrenheit temperatures kill bacteria and viruses,” the Guam Department of Agriculture said. On November 15, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture announced the first detection of HPAI in a mixed-species backyard poultry flock. This is the first time HPAI has been confirmed in Hawaii, and the virus strain detected is consistent with strains that have affected poultry and dairy cattle in the continental United States. Prevention is the key Guam Agriculture said in a statement that it remains in consistent discussions with both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the potential impact on Guam if HPAI were to reach the island. All agree that prevention is the only appropriate course of action for Guam, the local agriculture agency said, as widespread island-wide infection and poultry death are guaranteed. Since January 2022, USDA APHIS has been responding to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Historically, outbreaks of avian influenza last for several months and subside naturally as migratory birds, the natural carriers of the virus, complete their migration patterns. In an unprecedented series of events, the outbreak lasted several years and decimated poultry populations across the continental United States. Even more alarming, this type of avian influenza virus could cause persistent infections in dairy cows in the United States, the first such event in the world. Although avian influenza is considered a zoonotic disease with the ability to infect humans, the CDC has declared that current detections of HPAI do not pose an immediate health concern to the general public. did. Additional information about biosecurity for non-commercial backyard flocks can be found at: http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.guampdn.com/news/guam-now-also-bans-live-poultry-hatching-eggs-from-hawaii-over-avian-flu/article_8e33eae6-a562-11ef-9ec3-5734eb87f1d1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos