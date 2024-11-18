White button mushroom extract may shrink cancer tumors: new study's promising findings





white button mushroom Agaricus bisporus One of the world's most popular edible fungi, it can shrink cancer tumors and slow their growth, according to a new report. clinical trial About using food as medicine. It not only slows tumor growth but also increases the efficiency of cancer-fighting immune cells.

Although it has been known for a long time that medicinal mushrooms have anticancer effects, the mechanism of action has not yet been studied. new research in city ​​of hope One of the nation's largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations, the organization has discovered the many positive health effects of fungi.

A study published in the journal Molecular found that white button mushrooms contain many nutrients. antioxidant compounds Polyphenols, polysaccharides, ergothioneine, glutathione, selenium, vitamin C, etc. may have anticancer effects.

White button mushrooms have been a staple food since the 1600s, and their small size, pale color, and culinary versatility allow them to be transformed into a variety of dishes. “Researchers at City of Hope are studying the potential medicinal properties of foods such as white button mushrooms, grape seed extract, pomegranates, blueberries, and the ripe purple fruit called jamun.” said Dr. Siuan Chen, professor in the Department of Cancer Biology at Of Hope. Corresponding author of Molecular Medicine and Research. “We are discovering that plant-based substances may one day be used to support traditional cancer treatments. and preventive practices. ”

Researchers previously conducted a Phase I clinical trial in which participants were given white button mushroom tablets as a nutritional supplement against flare-ups. prostate cancer . The results were promising, with treatment significantly reducing prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels without affecting blood testosterone levels in 13 of 36 participants. PSA is a protein made by prostate cells and is measured to screen for prostate cancer.

In the current Phase II trial of the study, researchers focused on the immune response to consuming white button mushrooms in preclinical studies using a mouse model of prostate cancer and in clinical trials in prostate cancer patients. did. Immune cells called myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) have attracted attention. MDSCs tend to accumulate in the tumor microenvironment and promote tumor growth while inhibiting other immune cells from fighting cancer.

Researchers tested the FDA-approved substance in mouse models white button mushroom extract Both as a prevention and treatment for prostate cancer. As a prophylactic drug, it slowed tumor growth and increased survival when administered before injecting tumor cells. As a treatment, daily administration shrank established tumors and improved survival rates. This extract also reduces MDSCs, which suppress T cells, increasing the immune response. Similar effects were observed in human prostate cancer patients, with a decrease in MDSCs and activation of T cells and NK cells. Although this extract shows promise as an anti-cancer treatment, researchers advise consulting a medical professional before increasing your mushroom intake. “Our study highlights the importance of seeking professional guidance to ensure safety and avoid self-prescribing supplements without consulting your health care provider.” said Wang Xiaoqiang, M.D., a staff scientist at Of Hope and lead author of the study. “Some people buy mushroom products and extracts online, but these are not FDA-approved. Our research has shown early promising results, but research is ongoing.” That said, there's nothing wrong with people wanting to add more fresh white button mushrooms to their daily diet. History of white button mushrooms

White button mushrooms began to gain popularity around the beginning of the 20th century, when mushrooms were grown in abandoned coal mines in Pennsylvania, USA. It is grown in dark warehouses, caves, and tunnels. They need nutrient-rich soil, called a substrate, to grow. nutritional factors

White button mushrooms are rich in protein, vitamins B1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 12, C, D, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and zinc. White button mushroom benefits

Heart health: White button mushrooms contain antioxidants that reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides, all risk factors that can increase your risk of heart disease.

blood sugar level: Polysaccharides found in white mushrooms may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance, according to a study published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules.

Promotes gut health: The polysaccharides found in white button mushrooms are a source of prebiotics that improve digestive health, and they also do wonders for gut health. 5 ways to eat white mushrooms

Sauteed mushrooms: Slice the white mushrooms and fry in butter with garlic, salt and pepper until golden brown. Serve hot.

Mushroom soup: Boil the chopped white mushrooms with the onion, garlic, vegetable broth and cream until smooth. Enjoy a comfortable experience in winter.

Mushroom risotto: Cooking arborio rice with sautéed mushrooms, garlic, broth and parmesan gives a delicious result.

stir-fried mushrooms: Stir-fry white mushrooms with green pepper, garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for a quick and delicious meal to share with the family.

Stuffed mushrooms: Get creative and fill mushroom caps with a mixture of cream cheese, garlic, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown and eat with your fingers for a delicious dish.

(Photo courtesy of Canva, Freepik) Researchers found that cancer-associated fibroblasts induce drug sensitivity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/white-button-mushroom-extract-can-shrink-cancer-tumours-promising-findings-of-new-study/articleshow/115421491.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos