Celebrating 20 years of precision medicine in lung cancer treatment | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Breakthroughs in cancer research should always be celebrated. This year marks the 20th anniversary of a particular breakthrough in lung cancer treatment: the discovery of the EGFR gene mutation, which revolutionized the way oncologists customize treatment for each lung cancer patient. This pivotal moment has also led to the development of at least 10 targeted therapies, and the number continues to grow, with new drugs being developed to target new subtypes of lung cancer.

“The discovery of EGFR mutations was the beginning of precision medicine in lung cancer treatment,” he says. Dr. Grace Dee, Director of Translational Research in Thoracic Medicine, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This means we will now be able to select specific drugs tailored to patients based on the unique molecular profile of their cancer, increasing the likelihood of a therapeutic response compared to traditional chemotherapy.”

Precision medicine tailors treatments to a tumor's DNA and protein profile

Precision medicine requires two important scientific discoveries. 1) Discovery of unique characteristics or genetic errors that exist only in cancer cells and not in healthy cells. 2) Creation of drugs that can target their unique properties and thereby affect only cancer cells.

in lung canceractually the first drugs to appear that target EGFR. EGFR is an acronym for epidermal growth factor receptor, a cell surface protein that helps cells grow. When these first drugs, gefitinib and erlotinib, first became available, they were used for all non-small cell lung cancer patients. “Since lung cancers typically contain large amounts of the EGFR protein, we initially hypothesized that drugs targeting EGFR would be effective in a large group of lung cancer patients,” Dr. Dy explained. I will.

“The problem was that the drug didn't work well for the vast majority of patients with non-small cell lung cancer,” says Dr. Dy. “But in a small percentage of patients it worked very well, and we had a group of patients that we call exceptional responders.”

When scientists revisited the tumors of these exceptional responders, and were able to use new advances in DNA sequencing to test and analyze the tumors, they found that tumor cells had the ability to make the EGFR protein. It has been discovered that there is an error or mutation in the gene that provides the instructions for. They realized that this mutation could cause cells to grow and multiply excessively and rapidly, leading to cancer.

Researchers demonstrate that testing for EGFR gene mutations can predict response to treatment and that non-small cell lung cancer patients with EGFR mutations had improved survival with gefitinib or erlotinib versus chemotherapy I was able to do that. To date, scientists have discovered more than 70 EGFR mutations.

Currently, Roswell Park uses advanced comprehensive biomarker testing to analyze the tumors of all patients with non-small cell cancer, looking for abnormal DNA or RNA changes. Some of these have corresponding classes of FDA-approved drugs available or even include new drugs. Drugs in clinical trials that target that mutation.

Another mutation is more prevalent in WNY.

Approximately 10% to 15% of lung cancers in the United States are found to have EGFR mutations, although there are regional differences. For example, EGFR mutations are more common in patients of Asian background compared to other ethnicities. In contrast, mutations in another gene called KRAS are more prevalent in Western New York, where they are found in about 25% of lung cancers.

Although the KRAS gene error was discovered in 1982 (before the EGFR mutation was discovered), finding ways to target it proved difficult, and the mutation remained “untreatable” for decades. ” was called. In 2021, a breakthrough was finally reached when the first drug targeting KRAS mutations, sotorasib, was approved by the FDA for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and the KRAS G12C mutation. Another drug for the same mutation, adaglasib, soon appeared. Patients at Roswell Park had advance access to both of these drugs through clinical trials prior to FDA approval.

Diana Holter was one of the first patients to enroll in the Roswell Park clinical trial and benefit from adaglasib. The Rochester area native was shocked to receive a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. “I used to smoke, but I stopped smoking 12 years ago. I was healthy up until then,” she says. “I was told that my cancer was untreatable and incurable and that I had three to six months to live.” chemotherapy and immunotherapy It temporarily halted the cancer's progression, but after a year and a half, the combination failed. So her medical oncologist in Rochester contacted Roswell Park to ask if there was a clinical trial for her.

Diana's tumor was found to have a KRAS mutation known as G12C, the specific mutation that adaglasib was designed to target. Four years after starting clinical trials for the drug, Diana says she is “the healthiest sick person I've ever met.” I have a great quality of life. All of my tumors have shrunk, but the metastatic tumor in my spine remains stable. I do everything. I traveled and attended the birth of my three grandchildren. ” One day she was singing in her car and realized that she hadn't been able to sing in a while. “I have enough breath to sing now,” she says.

Continuous research brings new options

Currently, Roswell Park has Multiple clinical trials They are researching new drugs for lung cancer designed to target specific mutations. “While progress is being made, newer drugs continue to be developed because resistance to these first-generation drugs will inevitably develop,” says Dr. Dy. Some highlights include:

Next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor to overcome resistance to sotorasib and adaglasib

Drugs that target another G12D KRAS mutation

Drugs that may target all types of KRAS mutations

Antibody drug conjugate. A type of drug that uses targeted therapy drugs to deliver anticancer drugs, such as chemotherapy, to cancer cells.

New drugs for mutations for which no drugs are yet available, such as mutations in the MTAP gene

“We have seen continued progress leading to improved survival for lung cancer patients through improved testing platforms that help identify biomarkers to guide treatment decisions,” said Dr. Dy.