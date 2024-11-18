



News Release – DOH reminds the public of possible exposure to avian influenza at Mililani Pet Fair held on November 2nd Posted on: November 17, 2024 Department Latest News, news room state Hawaii country ship Hawaii section health Department health Josh Green, M.D.

governor governor Kenneth S. Fink, MD, MGA; MPH

director police officer Understood DOH notifies public of possible exposure to avian influenza at Mililani Pet Fair held in November 2 Immediate response release November 17, 2024 24-147 An investigation by the Hawai'i Department of Health (DOH) and Hawai'i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) confirmed H5N1 avian influenza in various backyard flocks of birds on central Oahu. It turns out people may have been exposed. Held on November 2, 2024. Some birds from the infected flock were attending the fair, but it wasn't until a few days after the fair that the first signs of infection appeared in the flock. There were no signs of infection in the birds at the time of the fair, so it is considered unlikely that the H5N1 virus can infect humans. However, DOH recommends that, out of an abundance of caution, anyone who attends the fair and interacts with ducks or geese should monitor for symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and conjunctivitis (“hot eye”). I am. Please rest assured if you are attending the fair and are not showing any symptoms. Symptoms of avian influenza in humans usually develop within 2 to 5 days after exposure, but in some cases symptoms may take up to 10 days to develop. Symptoms associated with human avian influenza infection are typically mild and may include the following: heat

cough

sore throat

Conjunctivitis (“splashy eyes”) Avian influenza in humans can be treated with antiviral drugs. The DOH advises anyone who attended the exhibition, touched ducks or geese at the exhibition, and anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms to quarantine at home. Contact your health care provider for evaluation and testing. You may also contact the DOH Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586 for further guidance (the phone line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). If symptoms occur and then resolve, you should also call the DOH Disease Reporting Line. Health care providers can submit specimen samples to the Hawaii State Laboratory Division (SLD) for avian influenza testing. If other animals come into contact with ducks or geese at an exhibition and show signs of illness, owners should contact their veterinarian. The chance of infection is low. However, HDOA veterinarians are asking local private veterinarians to be informed of the situation and to report any possible infections. To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals, call HDOA's Animal Industry Division at 808-483- Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 7102 or, during periods, 808-837-8092. After business hours and holidays. For more information about avian influenza, visit the DOH website. https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/. # # # Media contact: claudette springer

information specialist

Hawaii State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4445

Email: [email protected]

