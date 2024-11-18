AI tools may be able to detect cancer genetic signatures from biopsy images

By ASCO Post Staff



Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered computational program that may be able to predict the activity of thousands of genes within tumor cells based on standard microscopic images of biopsies. According to a recent study published by Pizurica et al. nature communications. This discovery demonstrated that this new tool has the potential to predict breast cancer genetic variants and patient outcomes using routinely collected biopsy images.

background

To determine the type and severity of cancer, pathologists usually analyze thin sections of tumor biopsies under a microscope. But to understand what genomic changes are driving tumor growth, information that can guide treatment decisions, doctors need to sequence RNA isolated from tumors. Yes, this process can take several weeks and cost thousands of dollars.

When choosing which cancer treatment to recommend for a patient, doctors consider not only which organs a patient's cancer affects, but also which genes the tumor uses to drive its growth and spread. Increasingly, selections are made based on whether Turning certain genes “on” or “off” can make tumors more aggressive, more likely to spread, or more or less responsive to certain drugs. However, accessing this information often requires costly and time-consuming genome sequencing.

Doctors don't often look at genes one at a time to make clinical decisions. Instead, it examines genetic signatures that include hundreds of different genes. For example, many cancer cells activate the same group of hundreds of genes related to inflammation or hundreds of genes related to cell proliferation.

Previous research has shown that gene activity within individual cells can change the appearance of those cells in ways that are often imperceptible to the human eye. As a result, researchers turned to AI to find these patterns.

Research methods and results

In a recent study, researchers developed a SEQUOIA AI-powered tool using data from 7,584 diverse tumor samples from 16 different cancer types. Each biopsy was sliced ​​into thin sections and prepared using hematoxylin and eosin staining. Information on the cancer transcriptome was also obtained.

After researchers integrated new cancer biopsies and other datasets including transcriptome data and images from thousands of healthy cells, the AI ​​program detected expression patterns of more than 15,000 different genes from the stained images. was able to predict. For some cancer types, AI-predicted gene activity correlated more than 80% with actual gene activity data. In general, the more samples of a particular cancer type that are included in the initial data, the better the model will perform for that cancer type.

“We had to iterate the model many times until we were satisfied with its performance. [b]Ultimately, we reached clinically useful levels in some tumor types,” explained the study's senior author. Dr. Olivier GebertProfessor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University.

Compared to its performance in predicting individual gene expression, the SEQUOIA tool was more accurate in predicting whether such large-scale genomic programs were activated. To make the data easier to access and interpret, the researchers programmed a tool that displays genetic findings as a visual map of tumor biopsies, allowing researchers and clinicians to identify genetic variations in different regions of the tumor. We made it possible to see how they can be distinguished.

To test the utility of SEQUOIA in clinical decision-making, researchers identified breast cancer genes whose expression the model could accurately predict and were already used in commercial breast cancer genomic tests. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved MammaPrint test analyzes the levels of 70 breast cancer-related genes and provides a score for how likely a patient is to have their cancer return.

“Breast cancer has a number of well-studied genetic signatures that have been shown over the past decade to be highly correlated with treatment response and patient outcomes,” Dr. Gevaert noted. “This became an ideal test case for our model,” he added.

Researchers found that the SEQUOIA tool could provide the same type of genomic risk score as the MammaPrint tool using only stained images of tumor biopsies. This result was repeated in multiple different groups of breast cancer patients. In both cases, patients identified as high risk by the SEQUOIA tool had worse outcomes, higher rates of cancer recurrence, and shorter time to cancer recurrence.

conclusion

“Using this type of software, we can quickly identify the genetic signature of a patient's tumor, speeding clinical decision-making and potentially saving the healthcare system thousands of dollars,” Dr. Gebhardt emphasized. I did.

This new AI model cannot yet be used in clinical practice, as it requires further evaluation in clinical trials and FDA approval before it can be used to guide treatment decisions. Nevertheless, researchers are currently working to improve the algorithm and study its potential applications. In the future, the SEQUOIA tool may reduce the need for expensive gene expression testing.

“We showed how useful this is in breast cancer, and now we can use it in all cancers to look at all the genetic signatures that are there,” Dr. Gewald emphasized. I did. “This is a completely new data source that has never existed before,” he concluded.

Disclosure: Research for this study was funded by the National Cancer Institute, the Belgian American Educational Foundation Fellowship, the Wetenschappelik-Onderzog-Vlaanderen Foundation, the Fulbright Spanish Commission, and the University of Ghent. For full study author disclosure, please visit: nature.com.