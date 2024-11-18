First outbreak of bird flu in poultry reported in Hawaii as bird flu surge continues on California farms





In response to the recent detection of H5 avian influenza, waste water On Oahu, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) announced on November 15 that state and federal testing had confirmed the virus in dead ducks and geese on a backyard farm. The outbreak is the first in Hawaii and appears to be part of a surge in poultry outbreaks in U.S. states along the Pacific Flyway, where wild birds are migrating south. The Hawaii outbreak also prompted a warning from the state health department about possible transmission at pet fairs involving birds from affected flocks. Hawaii became the 49th state to report an H5N1 outbreak in poultry since the virus was first identified in U.S. poultry in early 2022. Currently, Louisiana is the only state with no reported cases of the virus in poultry. Pet Fair Exposure Warning in statementHDOA said the backyard cluster is located in central Oahu, in an area near watersheds where H5 in wastewater has recently been reported. It added that the virus matches strains that have infected dairy cows and poultry in the continental United States. Officials said they received reports of at least 10 dead birds on the property on Nov. 12. The flock included ducks, geese, and zebra pigeons. It is currently unclear how the virus arrived in Hawaii. Strict measures are in place to prevent sick birds from entering Hawaii by air or boat, but the state is on the Pacific Flyway and is in the path of birds migrating from the mainland United States. I am doing it. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said in a statement today that it is working closely with Hawaii animal health officials on a joint incident response. In this regard, the Hawaii Department of Health: yesterday A pet fair held in Mililani on Nov. 2 was attended by some of the infected flock's birds, prompting warnings of possible infection. But officials said the first signs of infection in the herd appeared days after the fair. Although it is unlikely that H5N1 can be transmitted to humans, authorities encouraged anyone who attended the fair and came into contact with ducks or geese to monitor and report any flu-like symptoms or conjunctivitis. It also called on owners of other animals who came into contact with ducks and geese at the fair to contact their veterinarians if their animals show any signs of illness. Virus hits several more dairy farms, poultry farms in California Meanwhile, California continues to see a spike in outbreaks in both dairy cattle and poultry, APHIS reported today. confirm 41 more outbreaks on dairy farms. Since late August, an outbreak centered in the Central Valley has affected 335 farms. California is the nation's largest dairy producer, and the outbreak has now affected more than a quarter of the state's farms. California's latest outbreak brings the national dairy herd to 549 cows in 15 states. APHIS also confirmed the virus at several additional commercial poultry farms in California, including turkey and broiler facilities in Fresno, Kings, and San Joaquin counties. Arizona reports first outbreak in commercial poultry Elsewhere, Arizona reported its first outbreak of avian influenza in commercial poultry, including a commercial egg farm in Pinal County. The state has previously reported two outbreaks in backyard birds, the last reported in November 2022, according to APHIS records. of Arizona Department of Agriculture The birds first started showing symptoms on November 11th. Officials said eggs laid after the disease was confirmed were not included in the food supply.

