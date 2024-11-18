How optogenetics can put the brakes on epileptic seizures

In what could one day be a new treatment for epilepsy, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the University of California, Berkeley used pulses of light to prevent seizure-like activity in neurons.

The researchers used brain tissue removed from epilepsy patients as part of the treatment.

Ultimately, they hope the technology will replace surgery to remove brain tissue that causes seizures, offering a less invasive option for patients whose symptoms cannot be controlled with drug therapy.

The research team used a method known as optogenetics. The method uses a harmless virus to deliver light-sensitive genes from microorganisms to specific sets of neurons in the brain that can be turned on and off by light pulses.

This is the first demonstration that optogenetics can be used to control seizure activity in living human brain tissue, opening the door to new treatments for other neurological diseases and diseases.

“This represents a major step toward powerful new ways to treat epilepsy and other diseases,” said Tomasz Nowakow, assistant professor of neurosurgery and co-senior author of the study. Dr. Ski said. natural neuroscience.

Suppress epilepsy spikes

To keep the tissue alive long enough to complete the study, which took several weeks, the researchers created an environment that mimics conditions inside the skull.

Dr. John Andrews, a neurosurgery resident, placed the tissue on a nutrient medium similar to the cerebrospinal fluid that fills the brain.

Dr. David Shafer, a biomolecular engineer at the University of California, Berkeley, discovered the perfect virus to deliver the gene, making it work in the specific neurons the team was targeting.

Next, Andrews placed the tissue on a bed of electrodes small enough to detect the discharges of neurons communicating with each other.

When the brain is working normally, neurons send signals at different times and frequencies with predictable, low-level chatter. But during a seizure, the chatter is synchronized with bursts of loud electrical activity that overwhelm the brain's casual conversations.

The researchers hoped to prevent the burst by using pulses of light to switch off neurons containing light-sensitive proteins.

remote control experiment

First, the team needed to find a way to run the experiment without disrupting the organization. The tiny electrodes are just 17 microns apart, less than half the width of a human hair, and small movements of the brain slice can skew the results.

Dr. Mircea Teodorescu, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCSC and co-senior author of the study, designed a remote control system to record the electrical activity of neurons and deliver light pulses to tissue. .

Teodorescu's lab created software that allowed scientists to control the equipment, allowing the group to direct experiments from Santa Cruz to organizations in Nowakowski's San Francisco lab.

That way, no one needs to be in the room where the tissues are stored.

“This was a very unique collaboration to solve an incredibly complex research problem,” Teodorescu said. “The fact that we actually achieved this feat shows how far we can reach when we combine the strengths of our institutions.”

New insights into seizures

Optogenetics allows researchers to zoom in on discrete sets of neurons.

The research group now knows which types and how many neurons are needed to trigger a seizure. They then determined the minimum light intensity needed to change the electrical activity of neurons in living brain slices.

The researchers were also able to see how interactions between neurons suppress seizures.

Dr. Edward Chan, chief of neurosurgery at the University of California, San Francisco, said these insights could revolutionize the care of patients with epilepsy.

“We believe that with this kind of approach, we won't need to do that in the future,” said Zhang, who along with Nowakowski is a member of the Weill Institute for Neuroscience at the University of California, San Francisco. .

“We will be able to control seizures more skilfully and effectively while saving people from such invasive surgeries.”

