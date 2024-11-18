Health
Overweight and obesity will affect 64% of Americans by 2050
The US is heading for a dramatic escalation obesity crisisAccording to new research in lancet By 2050, more than 250 million Americans are predicted to be overweight or obese.1
For reference, the total population of the United States at the time of publication is 337 million people.2 This number is projected to increase from 371 million to 392 million by 2050, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating the population size at 389 million.3-5 With these new findings, this means that approximately 64% of all Americans are projected to be overweight or obese by 2050.
This worrying prediction comes after researchers analyzed historical trends and future trajectories, highlighting the urgency for policy intervention.1 In 2021, approximately 15.1 million children (age 5-14), 21.4 million adolescents (age 15-24), and 172 million adults (age 25 and older) were overweight or obese . Projections suggest that without major changes, an additional 3.33 million children, 3.41 million adolescents, and 41.4 million adults will be affected by 2050.
“Existing policies fail to address overweight and obesity,” the researchers said. “Without major reforms, the projected trends will be devastating at the individual and population level, and the associated disease burden and economic costs will continue to increase.”
Women have the highest obesity rate
The prevalence of obesity alone is expected to be 22.6% in children, 34.2% in adolescents, 55.3% in adult men, and 58.8% in adult women. When zooming out to include both overweight and obesity, the prevalence increases to 45.1%, 57.3%, 81.1%, and 82.1%, respectively.
“Our projections suggest that, without immediate action, the prevalence of overweight and obesity among adults will exceed 80% nationally by 2050,” the researchers highlighted.
Despite current efforts, or lack thereof, obesity rates are rising rapidly, with obesity among adolescents showing the fastest increase. From 1990 to 2021, obesity prevalence jumped by 158.4% in adolescent males and 185.9% in adolescent females, affecting approximately 22.7% and 28.8% in 2021, respectively. This gender difference persisted across age groups, with girls and women consistently facing higher rates of obesity than boys and men.
Rates are high in southern states
State-level data also showed large geographic disparities. In 2021, Mississippi had the highest obesity rate among female adolescents at 63%, while Texas topped the list for males at 52.4%. Among adults, North Dakota ranked highest for men (80.6%), and Mississippi again topped the list for women (79.9%).
Researchers predict that by 2050, obesity will affect one in three adolescents and two in three adults in most states. Southern states such as Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Kentucky are expected to maintain particularly high tax rates. Meanwhile, rapid increases are expected among youth in Utah and adults in Colorado.
comprehensive approach
The authors emphasize that addressing the crisis requires a comprehensive approach, focusing on structural factors such as urbanization, flawed food systems, and food insecurity, and that “all government policies, We are looking for a “health approach”. Proposed measures include legal reforms to increase access to healthy foods and stronger regulation of marketing and food industry practices.
Although clinical treatments such as anti-obesity drugs are promising, they are not the sole solution and there are still many unknowns regarding their long-term use. According to the researchers, Population-level precautions These are central to not only treating but also alleviating the obesity epidemic, especially among children and young people.
The study also highlights: financial burden We point out the high cost of current drugs such as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Earlier this year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, argued that if half of American adults took GLP-1 agonists, health care costs would increase. said it could soar to $411 billion a year.6 In contrast, smart food strategies such as taxes on sugary drinks are much more affordable, with estimated costs ranging from $430 million over 10 years to $1.7 billion over a lifetime.1
Urgent and concerted action is needed to prevent the health and economic crisis from worsening, and investments in obesity prevention and policies that promote equitable access to care are required.
“Protecting the public's health, avoiding overburdening the health care system, and mitigating rising health care costs requires deliberate, concerted action to halt the overweight and obesity epidemic,” says the study. said the people. “The next administration must urgently focus on prevention and intervention at the population level.”
