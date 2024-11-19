Health
High-dose vitamin C infusion and chemotherapy found to double survival time for advanced pancreatic cancer
Results from a randomized phase 2 clinical trial show that adding high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C to chemotherapy doubles overall survival from 8 to 16 months in patients with late-stage metastatic pancreatic cancer. It was shown that
“This is a deadly disease, and patient outcomes are very poor. Median survival with treatment is eight months, probably less without treatment, and five-year survival is modest. “Yes,” says Joe Cullen, MD, professor of surgery at the University of Iowa. radiation oncologysenior author of the study.
“When we started the trial, we thought 12 months of survival would be a success, but we doubled overall survival to 16 months. This was a very strong result showing the benefits of stopping the trial early.”
The survey results are published in redox biologyshows that high-dose intravenous vitamin C has once again been successfully administered, after nearly two decades of persistent efforts by UI researchers to demonstrate its benefits to cancer patients. I have overcome many hurdles.
“Of course, there have been ups and downs, but this is the culmination of the efforts of many people,” says Karen, who is also a member of the UI Healthcare Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This is a really positive thing for patients and for the University of Iowa.”
Improved survival rate, improved quality of life
In this study, 34 patients with stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer were randomly assigned to receive either standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel) or chemotherapy and high-dose vitamin C infusion. The results showed that the average overall survival was 16 months. It was 8 months for patients receiving chemotherapy and vitamin C compared to 8 months for patients receiving chemotherapy alone. Additionally, progression-free survival was extended from 4 to 6 months.
“Not only is overall survival longer, but patients seem to feel better with the treatment,” Cullen says. “They seem to have fewer side effects and tolerate more treatment, and other trials have confirmed that.”
This new study is not the only evidence of the benefits of incorporating IV vitamin C as part of cancer treatment. Earlier this year, results from another UI Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor, were announced. The study also showed that: Significant increase in survival rate At higher doses, IV vitamin C was added to the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Karen also participated in that trial, along with colleague Brian Allen, MD, UI professor and chair of radiation oncology.
The third phase 2 trial was non-small cell lung cancer This work is currently underway and results are expected by the end of the year.
“Our goal is to add a very inexpensive, well-tolerated, high-dose intravenous vitamin C to help combat these cancers, which are among the deadliest cancers affecting the U.S. population. to show that we can improve the treatment of patients,” Karen added.
The long road to clinical trials
Cullen, Allen, and colleagues at UI Health Care have been studying the anticancer effects of high-dose IV vitamin C for decades. Their research revealed a crucial difference between taking vitamin C intravenously and orally. When vitamin C is administered intravenously, it produces very high levels in the blood, which cannot be achieved by oral administration. These high concentrations cause unique chemical reactions in the body. cancer cells The cells become more vulnerable to chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
Despite being skeptical of vitamin C as a cancer treatment, Dr. Cullen continues to support his and his colleagues through various clinical trials, from basic science insights to understanding the biological mechanisms at work. said the results obtained were very encouraging and robust.
“At every step of the process, improvements continued. We did it in cells and it worked. We did it in mice and it worked. And our Phase 1 trial is very It looked promising. I mean, the progress is just amazing,” Karen says. “For example, one of our phase 1 trials for pancreatic cancer combined: high doseeven with IV vitamin C along with radiation, there are still three long-term survivors. At this point, they were given nine years to live, far beyond the typical survival range. ”
In addition to Karen and Allen, the UI team also included oncologists and researchers from the departments of surgery, radiation oncology, and internal medicine from the UI Carver School of Medicine, UI School of Public Health, and Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. .
Detailed information:
Kellie L. Bodeker et al, Randomized Trial of Pharmacological Ascorbate, Gemcitabine, and Nab-Paclitaxel for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, redox biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.redox.2024.103375
Provided by
University of Iowa
quotation: High-dose intravenous vitamin C and chemotherapy found to double survival in advanced pancreatic cancer (November 18, 2024) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-11-high Retrieved November 18, 2024 from -dose-iv-vitamin-chemotherapy.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-11-high-dose-iv-vitamin-chemotherapy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Puzzled.” A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in North Stamford
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer
- Prabowog gives green light to Marine Corps to be supported by three-star general | INITIATED
- Anger in Russia over 'serious request' for Ukraine missile move | BBC News
- China's Xi Jinping urges G20 leaders to help 'calm' Ukraine crisis
- Boris Johnson outlines his $500 billion solution to the Ukraine war / The New Voice of Ukraine
- Austin marks strengthening U.S.-Philippine ties during visit to Manila > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- 2024 NCAA DII Football Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Scores
- Incorporate winter foods for healing and health
- The UK housing market is bracing for interest rate uncertainty and loss of stamp duty revenue.
- Third T20I: Aussies remain unchanged in hope of a clean win
- PM Modi discusses space and AI with French President Macron on the sidelines of G20