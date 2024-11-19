High-dose vitamin C infusion and chemotherapy found to double survival time for advanced pancreatic cancer

Graphical summary. credit: redox biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.redox.2024.103375



Results from a randomized phase 2 clinical trial show that adding high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C to chemotherapy doubles overall survival from 8 to 16 months in patients with late-stage metastatic pancreatic cancer. It was shown that

“This is a deadly disease, and patient outcomes are very poor. Median survival with treatment is eight months, probably less without treatment, and five-year survival is modest. “Yes,” says Joe Cullen, MD, professor of surgery at the University of Iowa. radiation oncologysenior author of the study.

“When we started the trial, we thought 12 months of survival would be a success, but we doubled overall survival to 16 months. This was a very strong result showing the benefits of stopping the trial early.”

The survey results are published in redox biologyshows that high-dose intravenous vitamin C has once again been successfully administered, after nearly two decades of persistent efforts by UI researchers to demonstrate its benefits to cancer patients. I have overcome many hurdles.

“Of course, there have been ups and downs, but this is the culmination of the efforts of many people,” says Karen, who is also a member of the UI Healthcare Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This is a really positive thing for patients and for the University of Iowa.”

Improved survival rate, improved quality of life

In this study, 34 patients with stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer were randomly assigned to receive either standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel) or chemotherapy and high-dose vitamin C infusion. The results showed that the average overall survival was 16 months. It was 8 months for patients receiving chemotherapy and vitamin C compared to 8 months for patients receiving chemotherapy alone. Additionally, progression-free survival was extended from 4 to 6 months.

“Not only is overall survival longer, but patients seem to feel better with the treatment,” Cullen says. “They seem to have fewer side effects and tolerate more treatment, and other trials have confirmed that.”

This new study is not the only evidence of the benefits of incorporating IV vitamin C as part of cancer treatment. Earlier this year, results from another UI Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor, were announced. The study also showed that: Significant increase in survival rate At higher doses, IV vitamin C was added to the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Karen also participated in that trial, along with colleague Brian Allen, MD, UI professor and chair of radiation oncology.

The third phase 2 trial was non-small cell lung cancer This work is currently underway and results are expected by the end of the year.

“Our goal is to add a very inexpensive, well-tolerated, high-dose intravenous vitamin C to help combat these cancers, which are among the deadliest cancers affecting the U.S. population. to show that we can improve the treatment of patients,” Karen added.

The long road to clinical trials

Cullen, Allen, and colleagues at UI Health Care have been studying the anticancer effects of high-dose IV vitamin C for decades. Their research revealed a crucial difference between taking vitamin C intravenously and orally. When vitamin C is administered intravenously, it produces very high levels in the blood, which cannot be achieved by oral administration. These high concentrations cause unique chemical reactions in the body. cancer cells The cells become more vulnerable to chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Despite being skeptical of vitamin C as a cancer treatment, Dr. Cullen continues to support his and his colleagues through various clinical trials, from basic science insights to understanding the biological mechanisms at work. said the results obtained were very encouraging and robust.

“At every step of the process, improvements continued. We did it in cells and it worked. We did it in mice and it worked. And our Phase 1 trial is very It looked promising. I mean, the progress is just amazing,” Karen says. “For example, one of our phase 1 trials for pancreatic cancer combined: high doseeven with IV vitamin C along with radiation, there are still three long-term survivors. At this point, they were given nine years to live, far beyond the typical survival range. ”

In addition to Karen and Allen, the UI team also included oncologists and researchers from the departments of surgery, radiation oncology, and internal medicine from the UI Carver School of Medicine, UI School of Public Health, and Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. .

Detailed information:

Kellie L. Bodeker et al, Randomized Trial of Pharmacological Ascorbate, Gemcitabine, and Nab-Paclitaxel for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, redox biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.redox.2024.103375